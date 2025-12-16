Hospice patients receive visit from Welsh panto stars

Ella Groves

The stars of a Welsh pantomime have visited hospice patients this week to spread some Christmas cheer.

The cast of ‘Sleeping Beauty,’ which is being performed at that New Theatre, Cardiff, visited the Marie Curie Cardiff and Vale Hospice, Penarth, between performances.

Popular pantomime dame, Mike Doyle, attended as Nurse Nellie, alongside Welsh musical theatre star, Emma Kirk, and broadcaster, Owain Wyn Evans, all in full costume.

TV presenter, Gethin Jones, starring this year as Prince Gethin, had previously visited the hospice in his panto role last year.

He said: “We were delighted to be able to come back to visit after we had such a wonderful time last year.

“We know how difficult Christmas can be for people dealing with illness at end of life, and their families, so to be able to bring a sprinkling of festive magic to patients, staff and visitors is such an important part of our time in panto.

“Seeing the amazing care provided by Marie Curie Nurses and staff again, and hearing the impact our visit had last year, is inspiring.”

Run by Marie Curie, the UK’s largest charity funder of palliative and end of life care research, the Penarth hospice provides round-the-clock expert care for those with any illness they are likely to die from as well as support and guidance for their family and friends.

Helen Cosh, Marie Curie Clinical Lead for Hospice services in Wales, said: “We try to do as much as we can to make sure Christmas continues to be a special occasion for the patients we care for, and their families, leading up to the big day – and on Christmas Day itself.

“We are so grateful to everyone who visits the hospice around this period to provide our patients – and our staff – with a little entertainment.

“Thank you to the cast of Sleeping Beauty for coming along and spreading some festive cheer.”

The Marie Curie Information and Support Line will have extended opening hours over Christmas.

If you’re living with a terminal illness or have been affected by dying, death, and bereavement you can visit their website, call the free support line on 0800 090 2309, or [email protected].