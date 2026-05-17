Hospital becomes first in Wales to carry out pioneering pain treatment

A hospital in south Wales has become the first in the country to carry out a pioneering new procedure aimed at treating chronic hip pain without major surgery.

Specialists at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board performed the treatment at The Grange University Hospital earlier this week in what the health board described as a significant clinical milestone.

The procedure, known as Transarterial Musculoskeletal Embolisation, or TAME, is designed to help patients suffering from long-term hip pain linked to Greater Trochanteric Pain Syndrome, a condition affecting the outer part of the hip which can make walking, climbing stairs and even sleeping painful.

Doctors say the minimally invasive treatment works by blocking tiny blood vessels linked to inflammation around the hip joint, helping reduce pain without the need for open surgery.

The first Welsh procedure was carried out on May 13 by consultant interventional radiologist Dr Nimit Goyal and a multidisciplinary team including physiotherapy and innovation specialists from across the health board.

Dr Goyal said the development marked an important step in expanding treatment options for patients with persistent musculoskeletal pain.

“We are proud to have successfully delivered the first Embolisation for GTPS procedure in Wales here at The Grange University Hospital,” he said.

“This is an important step forward in expanding the range of minimally invasive treatments available to patients living with chronic musculoskeletal pain.”

Greater Trochanteric Pain Syndrome is commonly associated with inflammation around the tendons and tissues on the outside of the hip.

While many patients improve with physiotherapy, painkillers or shockwave therapy, some continue to experience chronic pain despite repeated treatment.

Health board officials said the new embolisation technique could offer longer-lasting relief for those patients by targeting the source of inflammation directly.

The introduction of the procedure forms part of wider efforts within the health board to introduce innovative treatments aimed at improving outcomes while reducing the need for more invasive surgery.