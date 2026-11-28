Nation.Cymru staff

A hospital will lose its 30 inpatient beds permanently after health board members backed a transfer first made on safety grounds last year.

Swansea Bay University Health Board agreed on Thursday 26 November to keep the beds at Singleton Hospital, where they were moved from Gorseinon Hospital in autumn 2025 after staff, patients and visitors raised safety concerns.

Senior clinicians advised the board to make the move permanent for patient safety reasons. The health board said all 30 beds would remain at Singleton, serving patients from across the Swansea Council area and some from Neath Port Talbot.

The decision followed a public engagement exercise earlier this autumn covering both the transfer and the future of Gorseinon Hospital. Board members acknowledged the strength of feeling locally and the role the hospital had played in the town over many years.

They also heard feedback about patients’ experiences of the original move to Singleton and said lessons would be learned from the transfer.

The health board plans to develop Gorseinon Hospital as a community healthcare hub under the Welsh Government’s Community by Design programme. It said it would work with residents to draw up proposals that build on the services already available at the site.

The health board’s announcement did not specify which additional services could be offered in Gorseinon or when they might be introduced.