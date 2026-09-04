Hospital beds under threat of cuts running at up to 98% capacity

Nation.Cymru staff

Hospital beds which could be under threat of cuts were running at more than 90% capacity on average in some areas last year, new figures have revealed.

Powys Teaching Health Board figures show six of the eight hospitals covered by its response had average bed occupancy rates above 90% during 2025, amid controversy over plans which could see community beds removed from hospitals across Powys.

Llandrindod Wells and Machynlleth recorded the highest rates, with beds 98% occupied on average, while Welshpool and Newtown were both at 96%.

Brecon War Memorial Hospital recorded an average occupancy rate of 94% and Llanidloes 91%. Ystradgynlais Community Hospital was at 83%, while Bronllys recorded 71%.

The figures were obtained by the Welsh Liberal Democrats through a Freedom of Information request. The party says beds at hospitals other than Brecon and Newtown could be under threat.

The health board’s FOI response said the ward at Knighton Hospital was currently closed and that there was no hospital in Builth Wells.

However, Glan Irfon in Builth Wells has a 12-bed health and care unit which provides short-stay reablement. The health board does not classify the facility as a hospital.

The Welsh Liberal Democrats said they are disputing the absence of figures for both Knighton and Glan Irfon from the response.

Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP David Chadwick and Brycheiniog Tawe Nedd Senedd Member Jane Dodds said there was already insufficient capacity in Powys for patients requiring step-down care.

They said some patients were being forced to remain in major hospitals in Hereford, Shrewsbury and Telford because beds were not available closer to home.

‘Alarm bells’

Mr Chadwick said: “These figures should set alarm bells ringing.

“We now know that some of our community hospitals are already operating at capacity. That leaves precious little spare capacity in the system.

“People across Powys have been telling us for weeks that removing community hospital beds is the wrong approach. These figures add yet more weight to their concerns.

“Our community hospitals play an absolutely vital role in allowing people to recover closer to home, supporting families and helping patients move out of larger acute hospitals when they no longer need to be there.

“At the same time, one of the biggest challenges facing our NHS is delayed discharge because people cannot access the appropriate care they need outside an acute hospital.

“The answer to that problem cannot be to remove more capacity from our communities. Powys needs more community and social care beds, not fewer.”

Ms Dodds said: “These figures confirm exactly what communities across Powys have been telling us: our community hospitals are not surplus capacity, they are essential parts of our health service.

“The Plaid Cymru Welsh Government cannot stand on the sidelines while vital rural health services are cut back. The Health Minister needs to recognise the additional costs and challenges of delivering healthcare across a large rural county like Powys and ensure our Health Board has the funding it needs.

“David and I have now heard directly from thousands of residents who are determined to protect their community hospitals. We will make sure their voices are heard loud and clear in Cardiff Bay.

“Powys needs more community and social care capacity, not less. The Welsh Liberal Democrats will continue fighting alongside our communities to protect these beds.”

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