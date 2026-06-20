Hospital construction facilities approved after revised plans submitted

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans for welfare facilities for construction staff working on a new hospital have been approved – after the site was moved following residents’ objections.

Denbighshire County Council’s planning committee met at the authority’s Ruthin County Hall HQ on Wednesday to debate Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s planning application.

The application concerns a Construction Method Statement connected to planning permission already granted for the new three-storey hospital development at Rhyl’s Alexandra Hospital, following a councillor site visit.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board secured full planning permission for the hospital and associated parking in December 2025.

An earlier proposal would have placed the welfare facilities on part of the former coastal defence construction compound off Marine Drive – known as the “Balfour Beatty” compound.

But these plans attracted objections from residents, who argued the proposal would result in visual intrusion, noise, and disruption, as well as harm to the character of the seafront and loss of open space.

Following a planning committee meeting in May, councillors deferred the application to allow a site visit meeting. Consequently, the applicant submitted an amended Construction Method Statement removing the Marine Drive welfare compound from the proposals.

Under revised plans, the welfare compound will instead be located within the hospital campus on land adjacent to the Glan Traeth buildings off Alexandra Road.

Cllr Barry Mellor proposed the committee backed the plans. “There has been a lot of noise over the last few months from Marine Drive residents, and you touched on that the CEO and lead officers and myself met with the residents this Monday,” he said.

“This move by the health board to move the compound has really settled the residents down, and I couldn’t be happier.”

He added: “I’ve been fighting for this hospital for over 10 years as a councillor on this ward, and to think that we might lose it was devastating to me.

“This hospital is not just for Rhyl and Prestatyn. It is for the whole of Denbighshire. It’ll take so much pressure off Glan Clwyd. So I’m really excited, and when I hear that it (work) should start in July, which is only a few weeks away, I can’t wait to see the first spade going in there.”

Fully support

Cllr Ellie Chard added: “As a Rhyl town councillor for the last 15 years, and having lived in the town for 46 years, I’m really chuffed to be here today and fully support.”

The compound will consist of “staff welfare facilities, including some storage space and parking for site operatives”.

The proposals include “five cabins with five cabins stacked on top” to be located within the existing car park adjacent to the hospital building.

The cabins will provide construction staff with toilet and kitchen facilities along with parking spaces for 20 vehicles, as well as a skip and a storage container.

The compound is expected to remain in place for the duration of construction, which is expected to take around a year. Once works are complete, the cabins will be removed and the car park reinstated.

Funded by the Welsh Government, the new purpose-built facility will include a minor injuries unit capable of treating more than 20,000 people a year and will ease pressure on Ysbyty Glan Clwyd’s emergency department nearby.

A 14-bed ready-to-go-home re-ablement unit will also be part of the new building, bringing together NHS and social care teams to provide care for people returning home after medical and surgical treatment.

Radiology services will be expanded in Rhyl and four new dental suites will improve access to NHS care. There will also be an increase in training opportunities for dental nurses. The committee unanimously backed the plans, with 15 votes in favour.