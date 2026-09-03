Hospital extension planned to provide new teaching and study facilities

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy Reporter

A hospital in north Wales could be expanded with new teaching, study and office space under plans submitted to the local authority.

A full planning application has been received by Cyngor Gwynedd over work proposed at Ysbyty Gwynedd.

The plans are for a first-floor rooftop extension to provide additional teaching and office accommodation.

This is together with internal alterations including enhanced library facilities, study areas, a new reception area and a student common room, as well as private office space.

The existing library will also be reconfigured to create “an improved” library area, quiet rooms for study and meetings, a library office and associated storage.

Further internal works will include the formation of a new reception area and alterations to the existing office accommodation.

The scheme proposes a dedicated student common room, with lockers and a refreshments area, to provide an informal space for students to use between periods of study and work.

The application has been made by Ricky Owen of Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB) Capital Development, through Guy Morris of TACP Architects Ltd.

The plans said: “The proposed first-floor extension will provide additional teaching classrooms and new office accommodation.

“Internally, the existing library will be reconfigured to improve its functionality and usability, while several existing offices will be relocated and reorganised to create a more efficient and suitable layout.”

Among its various facilities and services, Ysbyty Gwynedd has an emergency department, an inpatient psychiatric and maternity units. The hospital is also associated with Bangor University, providing placements for the nursing and medical schools.

The planning statement says the scheme will “enhance existing facilities at the hospital through the provision of additional teaching accommodation, office space and improved library facilities”.

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