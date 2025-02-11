Hospital gym closes as company behind it folds

Ted Peskett, local democracy reporter

A hospital in Cardiff confirmed its gym has closed because the company which ran it is going into liquidation.

The gym at University Hospital of Wales, called CMC Sports and Social Club, closed on Friday, January 31.

On social media, the gym, which was run by Cardiff Medical Sports and Social Club Limited, said it was closing “for staff training”.

However, a Cardiff and Vale University Health Board (UHB) spokesperson said: “We can confirm that the Sports and Social Club on the University Hospital of Wales site has closed its doors.

“It is proposed that the company running the club will enter Creditors’ Voluntary Liquidation and Menzies LLP are assisting with this process.”

We asked Cardiff and Vale UHB for more information about why it was proposed for the company running the gym to go into liquidation. However, we were again referred to Menzies LLP.

Ceased trading

A manager at Menzies LLP said: “The CMC Sports and Social Club on the site of University Hospital of Wales closed its doors on Friday, January 31, 2025.

“The company that runs the Sports and Social Club, Cardiff Medical Sports and Social Club Limited… has ceased trading and my firm, Menzies LLP has been instructed to assist with placing the company into Creditor’s Voluntary Liquidation.”

The gym at University Hospital of Wales had a range of facilities , including a 25m swimming pool, fitness suite and sports hall.

It also offered weekly spin, pilates, circuit weights and yoga balance classes.

Swimming pool

The Menzies LLP manager added: “We are aware the club was used by employees and the local community, with a sports facility and swimming pool on site, but it is not feasible for the club to continue operating under the company’s control.

“We will be contacting all members and creditors of the company with regards to the liquidation process.”

The social media post published by CMC Sports and Social Club on January 30 states: “Please note the club will be closing at 3.30pm on Friday, January 31, 2025 for staff training.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

