Hospital plan to address £40m secure mental health bed shortage

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

A high support inpatient facility for men with serious mental health conditions in mid Wales could be turned into a fully secure hospital to help address a £40m mental health crisis

Delfryn House, on Argoed Hall Lane between Mynydd Isa and Mold, is a 28 bed facility offers inpatient rehabilitation for men aged 18 and over with a variety of conditions including schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder or bipolar affective disorder.

Owners Cygnet Health Care have submitted a planning application to Flintshire County Council to upgrade the facility to a secure residential hospital.

It says that the change is a response to the shortage of secure mental health beds across the Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board region.

This has led to increased waiting times for patients in need of specialist support and significant additional cost for those who have been sent to out-of-county placement, with BCUHB facing a cost pressure of about £40m to address the issue.

While there will be no expansion of the building, the application does include a number of security upgrades including replacement of all windows to meet increased security standards, the creation of a new secure outdoor garden area and the installation of a three metre high timber perimeter fence to maintain site security and offer patients privacy.

In their submission to the council Cygnet wrote: “Delfryn House is already a purpose-built, well-regarded facility with robust security, 24-hour staffing, and strong clinical governance.

“This makes it well-suited for continued use under the new classification. By enabling individuals to receive treatment closer to home, the change will improve continuity of care, support family involvement, and relieve pressure on NHS emergency and acute services.

“Community impact is expected to remain low. Cygnet emphasises responsible operational management and ongoing engagement with the local community. This includes a strict referral processes, controlled site access, structured patient leave and transparent communication.

“The proposal aims to maintain safe, high-quality mental health care while aligning the service with current NHS requirements. It provides clear public benefits by reducing waiting lists, supporting local treatment options, and contributing to improved long-term mental health outcomes.”