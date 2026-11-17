Nation.Cymru staff

Ten inpatient beds could be restored at a community hospital where a ward has been closed since April 2023 because of nursing shortages.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board has launched a 14-week consultation on the future of Tywyn Community Hospital in Gwynedd. One option would reopen Dyfi Ward. The other would turn the hospital into a community healthcare hub without inpatient beds.

Reopening the ward would restore 10 beds for rehabilitation, recovery and end-of-life care. They would also be used by patients who need more care than they can receive at home or who are ready to move out of an acute hospital. The community services introduced since the ward closed would end under this option.

The second option would expand the range of treatments, therapies, outpatient clinics and community services available at Tywyn.

Paolo Tardivel, the health board’s interim director of strategy and planning, said: “We know how much Tywyn Community Hospital means to local people, and we recognise the strength of feeling about Dyfi Ward and the uncertainty caused by its prolonged closure.

“No decision has been made and we have no preferred option. We will consider consultation feedback, new evidence and all alternative proposals before the Board reaches a decision.”

People can comment on either or both options or propose a different approach. The health board says it will assess alternative proposals against the same published criteria as the two shortlisted options.

The consultation closes on Monday 22 February 2027. Responses can be submitted in Welsh or English and will be treated equally. The questionnaire and details of drop-in sessions are on the Tywyn hospital consultation page.

People can also respond by emailing [email protected] or calling 0300 085 4646. The phone line can also be used to request paper copies or accessible formats.

An independent report will summarise the responses before the board considers the feedback alongside other evidence and any alternative proposals.