Hospital wards closed after separate flu and scabies outbreaks

Nation.Cymru staff

Two hospital wards have been temporarily closed to new admissions and visitors following separate outbreaks of flu and scabies.

Steffan Ward at Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen is managing an outbreak of influenza, while an outbreak of scabies has been identified on Cadog Ward.

Hywel Dda University Health Board said both wards were currently closed to admissions and visitors while measures were taken to prevent the infections spreading.

Additional cleaning is taking place, patients are being isolated where necessary and those affected are receiving treatment.

The health board’s Infection Prevention and Control Team is working with ward staff and hospital management, with the closures due to be reviewed next week.

The health board said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of our patients, visitors and staff is our priority.

“We are following national guidance and have taken additional steps to reduce the risk of infection spreading.”

People have been asked not to visit the hospital if they are unwell, particularly if they have flu symptoms including a fever, cough, sore throat or muscle aches.

The health board has also asked people not to attend its hospital sites if they have been in contact with a known case of scabies in the community.

Visitors are being advised to follow any restrictions in place on individual wards and clean their hands when entering and leaving clinical areas.

Scabies is a contagious skin condition caused by mites which burrow into the skin. It can cause intense itching and a raised rash and is usually spread through prolonged skin-to-skin contact.

The health board said it was continuing to monitor both outbreaks and expected to provide a further update early next week.

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