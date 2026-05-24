Hospitals confirm visitor restrictions due to norovirus spread

Nation.Cymru staff

Wards in three hospitals in west Wales have been temporarily closed to visitors after cases of norovirus were identified across hospital sites and in the wider community.

Hywel Dda University Health Board has announced restrictions at sites in Llanelli, Aberystwyth and Haverfordwest as part of efforts to limit the spread of the highly contagious virus.

The temporary closures affect wards at Prince Philip Hospital, Bronglais Hospital and Withybush Hospital.

Visiting will only be permitted in exceptional circumstances, with families and visitors urged to contact wards directly or use hospital switchboards before attending.

The health board said the restrictions would remain in place until further notice and would be kept under regular review.

In a statement, Hywel Dda University Health Board said the decision had been taken “due to cases of norovirus circulating in wards at hospital sites and in the community”.

Norovirus is a highly contagious virus which typically causes vomiting and diarrhoea and can spread rapidly in healthcare settings.

Most people recover at home through rest and staying hydrated, but health officials say preventing further transmission remains important.

The health board is advising anyone experiencing symptoms not to visit hospitals and to remain at home for 48 hours after symptoms have cleared.

People are also being urged to take simple steps to reduce the spread of infection, including washing hands thoroughly with soap and warm water, avoiding preparing food for others while unwell and keeping household surfaces clean.

Symptoms of norovirus can include vomiting, diarrhoea, mild fever, headaches, stomach cramps and aching limbs.

Health officials also advise against sharing towels, flannels or toothbrushes and recommend avoiding raw or unwashed food.