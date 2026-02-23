Hotel extension permitted amid ‘clear and sustained demand’ for additional accommodation

A proposal to extend a hotel has been permitted amid a claimed “clear and sustained demand” for additional hotel accommodation in the area.

Anglesey County Council has agreed to a scheme which would see the 80 bedroom Premier Inn at Parc Cybi increase its number of rooms by 31.

The scheme would see the development of a four-storey extension to the existing hotel together with alterations to the car park and associated works.

The full application was made by Premier Inn Hotels Limited through the agent Muzammal Mahmood of Knutsford-based Walsingham Planning.

The plans describe how “Whitbread had identified a clear and sustained demand for additional hotel accommodation in this location.”

They added this “had been informed by the site’s proximity to strategic transport infrastructure and nearby employment-generating uses.”

The existing hotel is near Holyhead Port and incorporates a four-storey building consisting of a Premier Inn hotel and the Thyme Bar & Grill restaurant.

The restaurant occupies part of the ground floor, while the hotel currently provides 80 bedrooms across all four levels.

The hotel and restaurant is served by 84 car parking spaces, including four designated disabled bays and has a guest drop-off bay near the building entrance. Vehicular access is from Parc Cybi via a single point of entry.

The plans say the proposed development has been designed “in close consultation” with Premier Inn’s operational team and to “ensure that it meets the functional and service requirements” of the hotel at this location.

The new extension will be located on the eastern side of the existing building, within the car park.

The plans describe how it is in a “location that has been carefully selected to minimise disruption to ongoing hotel operations and to integrate seamlessly with the existing built form.”

The architectural approach, the plans say, will replicate the design, scale, and external appearance of the existing hotel block, including matching roof form, materials, and window details.

This ensures visual continuity and reinforces the coherent built character of the site when viewed from Parc Cybi.

The plans were allowed with conditions.