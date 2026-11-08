Hotel flats plan put on hold over concerns about one-bedroom homes

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to turn a former hotel into 12 one-bedroom flats have been put on hold amid concerns there are already too many similar properties nearby.

The proposal for the former Jubilee Hotel in East Road, Tylorstown, was deferred by Rhondda Cynon Taf Council’s planning committee on Thursday so officers could discuss a wider range of homes with the developer.

Local councillor Julie Edwards said she supported bringing the empty building back into use but wanted a broader range of properties.

“My concern today is whether this proposal will meet the needs of Tylorstown and contribute positively to the community,” she said.

She stressed that her objection was not to single-person properties, but to concentrating more of the same type of accommodation within a small area.

“I believe a cohesive community needs balance and I urge the applicant to reconsider whether a more varied scheme could make a stronger contribution to this part of Tylorstown,” she said.

Cllr Edwards said the ambition should be to create good-quality homes that would serve the community over the longer term.

“I support the redevelopment of the Jubilee, but I do not support this proposal for one bedroom flats alone.”

The former hotel stands towards the southern end of Tylorstown, close to the roundabout connecting East Road, Penrhys Road and Pleasant View.

The plans include five one-bedroom flats on the first floor and seven on the second. Bedrooms and bathrooms serving apartments seven to 11 would occupy the third floor.

At ground level, the scheme would provide 12 undercroft parking bays, a bin store and a cycle store.

The building’s ground floor has previously been used as a bar, restaurant and takeaway. There is currently no off-street parking, although a small gated yard sits to the south.

Cllr Edwards said highway safety concerns raised during consideration of a care home application remained, but acknowledged that leaving the building empty risked further deterioration.

She said bringing it back into use mattered, but the form of development was equally important.

Recommendation

Planning officers had recommended approval, arguing that the conversion would return the vacant building to beneficial use.

“The proposed development would bring a currently vacant building back into beneficial use through its conversion to residential flats in a manner that is compatible with the character and function of the surrounding area and within a sustainable location,” their report said.

“The development would not result in unacceptable harm to the amenities of neighbouring occupiers and would provide an appropriate standard of accommodation for future residents.

“The proposed alterations to the building are considered acceptable in terms of their impact on the character and appearance of the area, whilst appropriate measures would ensure that protected species and biodiversity interests are safeguarded and enhanced where possible.

“Adequate parking provision would also be provided to serve the development.”