Hotel loved by influencers near Richard Hammond’s new home hits the market

A popular hotel near Richard Hammond’s new Welsh ‘mansion’ which recently featured in a review by Welsh social media stars Emma and Leigh is looking for new owners after hitting the market recently.

The Roadhouse is situated in Llanwenarth, along the A40 on the outskirts of Abergavenny, and is popular with travellers visiting the local area, as well as bikers and those passing through on their way to Powys, mid and north Wales.

All rooms are en-suite, 10 have balconies and 15 of the rooms face the mountains and river Usk with uninterrupted views, with what the owners claim is “one of the best hotel views in Wales. A must to just relax”.

As well as rooms for visitors, the heart of The Roadhouse is the warm, relaxed cafe and vibrant bar.

According to the owners: “Whether you’re stopping by for breakfast, lunch or dinner. It may be a coffee on the terrace, a wine by the river or out front with all the bikes. This place has everything.”

The current owners share on the Roadside’s website: “At The Roadhouse, we welcome everyone. Our passion for riding, art and music shines through in everything we do, from the décor to our friendly atmosphere. Our love for the countryside, nature is here for you. When you’re here you will be in a space that is all about you, relaxed, fun and stunning views.

“We pride ourself in the experience, we not here to make a design statement or be boutique, were here for the people. Everyone that stays love what the place is about, its atmosphere and why it’s so different from most other places.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adventures of Leigh and Emma (@adventures_of_leigh_and_emma)

The hotel recently received a review from rising social media reviewers Leigh and Emma, who have thousands of followers across their Tiktok, Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The reviewers were particularly blown away by the prices, the dog-friendliness, the family accommodation for £79 a night, the balcony and the views.

According to estate agents, Christie & Co: “The Llanwenarth Roadside Hotel presents an opportunity to acquire a well-located roadside hotel situated on the outskirts of the popular and established market town of Abergavenny.

“The property occupies a highly visible position on the A40 and benefits from ease of access, enabling it to capitalise on both passing traffic and destination-led trade.

“The hotel is arranged to provide a balanced mix of guest accommodation and public areas. Whilst the property is currently trading, there is a recognised requirement for capital expenditure within the guest bedrooms and associated bathrooms, presenting an opportunity for an incoming purchaser to enhance the accommodation and drive improved trading performance.

“The hotel is situated on the A40, a short distance from Abergavenny town centre, and benefits from good access to the A40 and A465, providing strong connectivity to Cardiff, Newport, Hereford, and the wider areas.

“Abergavenny’s reputation as a food, tourism and outdoor destination, combined with its proximity to the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park, continues to drive strong year-round visitor demand, supporting the hotel’s trading potential.”

“The public areas are predominantly arranged at ground floor level and are configured to support a food and beverage-led operation alongside hotel resident use. These areas provide a mix of spaces suitable for breakfast service, casual dining and drinks-led trade, appealing to both residents and non-resident customers. The establishment is currently geared towards vehicular trade – offering easy access from the A4, it’s a popular destination for bike and car enthusiasts, with the décor providing a nod to this.

“The layout offers flexibility in trading style and service, enabling the business to cater for passing trade as well as destination diners. The public areas represent a key strength of the property and provide scope for an incoming purchaser to refresh, reconfigure, or reposition the offer, subject to the necessary consents, to further enhance revenues and broaden the hotel’s appeal, all whilst taking in the panoramic views of the Welsh countryside.”

The new owners and guests will be in good company in Llanwenarth, following the news that Former Top Gear presenter Richard Hammond has purchased a £2 million mansion complete with tennis courts and an orangery in the area.

Following a split from wife Mindy, Hammond left the couple’s Bollitree Castle in Herefordshire last year and had been renting a property nearby – regularly being spotted shopping in nearby Abergavenny, Monmouthshire.

According to a report in the Sun, he is now settling in to a stunning six-bedroom Georgian manor house in Llanwenarth, on the edge of the historic market town.

The house, which was a cash sale, comes complete with “enormous” bathrooms and bedrooms, a tennis court, wine cellar, orangery, its own lake and a series of modern and historic outbuildings.

Hammond separated from wife Mindy in January last year, after 28 years of marriage. She is thought to have kept their 18th-century mock-Gothic castle.

Book a stay at The Roadhouse here.

View the property listing here.