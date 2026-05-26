Hottest May temperature could be broken today

Parts of Wales experienced a “tropical night” on Monday as the record for the UK’s highest daily minimum temperature in May was broken for the second consecutive day.

Temperatures did not fall below 21.3C on Monday at Kenley Airfield, south London, after the UK recorded its hottest May day since Met Office data began, the forecaster said.

The UK also recorded its provisional all-time hottest meteorological spring temperature when Kew Gardens in south-west London hit 34.8C on Monday.

The Met Office listed 12 locations where the record was topped on Monday – ranging from Suffolk to Berkshire to Warwickshire – while 97 of its monitoring sites reached or surpassed 30C.

The UK’s previous warmest May night was measured on Sunday when temperatures did not fall below 19.4C at Kenley Airfield.

Meanwhile, the hottest May temperature could be broken again on Tuesday with an expected high of 35C across large swathes of southern England and Wales – which could even creep up to 36C, the Met Office said.

Those forecasts span the Midlands, the south-east and south-west of England, East Anglia and south Wales.

Thunderstorms could be sparked in the afternoon, which would affect how hot it gets, the Met Office added.