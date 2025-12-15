Hour-long delays on key Valleys route raise calls for road upgrades

A six-mile journey between two Valleys towns can take up to an hour by car at busy periods, it has been claimed.

Blaenavon is connected to Pontypool by the single carriageway A4043 that runs through the valley, including residential areas.

Councillor Nick Horler asked at Torfaen Borough Council’s December meeting if bids to the Welsh Government for funding for upgrades to the road are being considered. He added that he was concerned for firms using heavy goods vehicles on the road and highway safety.

He told the council: “It is very apparent that at peak times it can take up to an hour to make a five-mile journey to Pontypool.”

Cllr Mandy Owen, Torfaen’s cabinet member responsible for highways, said the council is committed to reducing private vehicle journeys and providing alternatives, and is “continuing to explore opportunities for infrastructure investment through the Welsh Government and the Cardiff Capital Region regional transport plan”.

The Labour councillor stressed the council is working to make the existing road network more efficient by supporting bus services and working with operators to provide a “comprehensive bus network” as well as active travel routes to make walking and cycling safer across the borough.

She also said the camera enforcement car, that has been in use since November, will help keep roads clear of obstructive parking.

The Cwmbran Greenmeadow councillor said: “It will helpfully reduce congestion in areas where stopping is prohibited and at bus stops and ensure public transport routes remain free from obstructive vehicles and improve overall network efficiency.”

In response independent Cllr Horler said he understood Cllr Owen considred the road “sufficient” and said: “My concern is in not about the public transport but the welfare of my community and the balance to give employability to those larger companies that want to trade within Blaenavon and going down the valley, and north.

“Daily we are seeing more larger vehicles travelling on that road and it is quite dangerous.”

The Blaenavon councillor said there is a food distribution firm in the town which has to send 44 tonne lorries on the road to Pontypool every day.

Cllr Owen had also outlined how, with Welsh Government support, the council over the past 10 years has invested in improvements to the A4043 and A472 junction, south of Tesco in Pontypool, and the George Street junction.

She also said the council is investing £6.4m in road resurfacing across Torfaen over the next five years.