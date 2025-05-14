House fire arson suspect arrested in Wales as two victims remain critically ill

Detectives investigating a fire in the West Midlands which left two pensioners with critical injuries have arrested a suspect in Wales.

West Midlands Police said emergency services were called to the blaze at an address on Holyhead Road, Wednesbury, in the early hours of Sunday.

Critical

The force said in a statement: “Following inquiries, a 53-year-old man has been arrested in Wales on suspicion of arson.

“A man and a woman in their 80s remain in a critical condition in hospital and a second man in his 50s also remains in hospital.”

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call police 101 or get in touch via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website, quoting log 504 of May 11.

