House prices rise by almost £13,000 in Welsh hotspot

Nation.Cymru staff

House prices have risen by almost £13,000 in a year in the fastest-growing property market in Wales, according to a new analysis.

Wrexham recorded a 6.66% increase in its average sale price between 2024 and 2025, taking it from £193,830 to £206,747 – a cash increase of £12,917.

The city was the only Welsh local authority to feature among the 20 fastest-growing property markets in the UK, according to research by property services company HIPPO.

The analysis compared residential transactions across all 22 Welsh local authority areas using HM Land Registry Price Paid Data.

It found substantial differences across Wales, with prices increasing by more than 4% in five areas while one county recorded a fall.

Neath Port Talbot had the second-highest annual increase at 4.73%, with the average price rising from £152,085 to £159,272.

It also recorded the strongest three-year growth in Wales, with prices 9% higher than in 2022.

Swansea was close behind, recording a 4.61% annual rise. Its average sale price increased by £9,025 to £204,928, with 2,997 transactions recorded during 2025.

Prices in Rhondda Cynon Taf increased by 4.43% to £156,089, while Blaenau Gwent completed the top five with a 4.14% rise to £135,842.

Eight of the 10 areas recording the strongest annual growth had average prices below £210,000.

Newport was the most expensive market among the top six, with its average price rising £7,822 to £221,426 – an increase of 3.66%.

Conwy recorded a smaller 3.07% increase to £210,533 but had the highest level of sales activity in the Welsh top 10, at 32.94 transactions per 1,000 dwellings.

Torfaen, Denbighshire and Caerphilly completed the 10 fastest-growing areas.

Falling prices

Growth was much weaker elsewhere in Wales.

Average prices increased by just 0.31% in Powys, from £231,706 to £232,435, while Carmarthenshire recorded growth of 0.86%.

Gwynedd’s average increased by 1.14% to £196,813, although its average remained 0.29% lower than three years earlier.

Ceredigion was the only Welsh local authority in which the study found prices had fallen over the latest year.

Its average sale price dropped by £2,962, or 1.25%, from £237,870 in 2024 to £234,908 in 2025. Prices were also 0.97% lower than three years earlier.

Cardiff, meanwhile, recorded relatively modest annual growth of 1.63%, taking its average price to £266,730.

Gareth Lloyd Jones, managing director at HIPPO, said the figures showed the strongest growth was not confined to Wales’ most expensive areas.

He said: “Eight of the top 10 areas have an average property price below £210,000, which may make them more realistic options for first-time buyers and people moving from pricier parts of the UK.

“Wrexham leads the ranking after prices rose by £12,917 to £206,747. However, its turnover rate of 24.92 sales per 1,000 dwellings was some way below Conwy’s 32.94.

“This is an important distinction, as the areas recording the sharpest price rises are not necessarily those where homes are changing hands most often.”

The research ranked areas according to changes in average prices paid between 2024 and 2025 and also examined transactions, turnover and three-year price movements.

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