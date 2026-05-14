Household bins to be inspected in drive to push up poor recycling rates

Nicholas Thomas, Local Democracy Reporter

Recycling advisers will be checking bins in the coming weeks, as part of a south Wales council’s efforts to improve local recycling rates and avoid multimillion-pound fines.

The second phase of Caerphilly County Borough Council’s “engagement programme” will send advisers to nearly 6,000 homes across the borough after an “encouraging” start.

Homes in Caerphilly, Cefn Hengoed, Hengoed, Machen, Maesycwmmer, Oakdale, Phillipstown, Rhymney, and Trethomas are all due for visits by council staff whose role is “to provide guidance, answer questions and support households” to recycle properly.

The borough is one of the worst-performing areas for recycling in Wales and has been told by the Welsh Government to make improvements or face fines.

National figures for last year show the average household in Caerphilly produced 485kg of non-recyclable waste last year, which was the second highest of Wales’ 22 council areas.

The recycling rate in Caerphilly earlier this year was 61.3%, well short of the government’s minimum target of 70%.

Cllr Chris Morgan, the cabinet member for waste services, said the council is “continuing with its ‘quick win’ programme to increase recycling and reduce residual waste, in line with its agreement with the Welsh Government to avoid substantial fines”.

The council has made changes to how its tips operate, started providing free food waste bags, and brought in new enforcement powers to tackle repeat recycling offences.

In future, it is expected to bring in a new system of separate containers for different recyclable materials, and has also proposed cutting the frequency of bin collections for residual waste.

“We need residents to join us on this journey to reduce waste and recycle more,” said Cllr Morgan. “It’s the Welsh Government pushing this recycling target of 70% and it may well go up in the future, so we as an authority need to plan for that – we have no choice – or face heavy fines”.

According to the council, the “education and support first” has already brought positive change and helped residents avoid being fined for not sorting their waste.

The new phase of the recycling advisers’ programme follows an initial 12-week operation that included visits to more than 3,000 borough homes.

The council said contamination levels fell “steadily” throughout, and dropped from 494 incidents in the first week to 63 a month later.

Food waste

The most common issue was food waste being incorrectly placed in general waste bins – followed by cardboard and plastic bottles.

Advisers handed out ten legal notices for non-compliance but did not have to issue “last resort” fines for further breaches.

“We are extremely encouraged by the results of our enhanced recycling process,” a council spokesperson said. “They clearly show that residents want to do the right thing, and that with the right support and guidance we can help ensure recyclable materials go into the correct bins.

“We would like to thank residents for their continued support and for helping us work towards a cleaner, greener Caerphilly.”