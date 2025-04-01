Households urged to seek fixed energy deals as latest price cap hike takes effect

Meanwhile, a coalition of 35 businesses, charities and energy groups is calling for Energy Secretary Ed Miliband to cut bills by changing green levies.

In a letter to Mr Miliband, the group led by energy security campaigners Electrify Britain and signed by organisations including National Energy Action and Citizens

Advice alongside power companies E.On, Ovo and Octopus, said the Government “must stop making electricity so expensive if they want people to switch away from fossil fuels like gas”.

An average home paid £250 over the year in levies, which raises money for environmental, social and industrial policy schemes, the group said.

If green levies were removed entirely, homes with electric storage heaters, which tend to be in smaller flats, would see a £300 saving.

“Those using only direct electric heating, which includes many of the homes in fuel poverty, would save up to £450.

Electrify Britain chief executive Camilla Born said: “The only way to genuinely cut bills is to get new, cleaner, smarter tech into people’s homes.

“Britain can’t control the price of fossil fuels even with oil and gas production at home.

“The Government needs to get real, stop propping up volatile gas and start embracing the modern tech which benefits from home-grown clean energy we can control.”

The Energy Security and Net Zero spokeswoman for the Liberal Democrats, Pippa Heylings, said: “We call on the Government to urgently consult on reforming energy levies to make electricity cheaper.

“This could help save hundreds of pounds a year, protect families and businesses from the volatility of fossil fuel prices under the control of authoritarian regimes, and get us back on track with our climate targets.”

Minister for Energy Consumers Miatta Fahnbulleh said: “This is obviously a worrying time for families across the UK, which is why we remain determined to get bills down in the long term.

“The only way we can do this is to get off the rollercoaster of fossil fuel markets controlled by dictators and petrostates and replace that with clean homegrown power that we control.

“That is why this Government is sprinting for clean power – so we can bring down bills for good and give families the security they deserve.

“As we build up our homegrown power, we are doing everything we can to support people with their bills, from proposing to expand the £150 Warm Home Discount to around six million households next winter, to upgrading thousands of homes so they are warmer and cost less to heat.”