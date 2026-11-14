Housing allocation changes considered to prioritise those most in need

Nation.Cymru staff

Families whose health is being made worse by overcrowding could move up the social housing waiting list under proposals aimed at giving the most urgent cases greater priority.

Cardiff Council has around 9,600 households on its waiting list, with about 1,400 properties becoming available to let each year.

Its cabinet will consider four changes to the allocation scheme on Thursday 19 November following a public consultation that drew almost 3,000 responses.

A third of households on the waiting list are classed as overcrowded, while just 3% of the council’s social homes have four or more bedrooms.

Under the proposals, overcrowded households could be given greater priority if their living conditions are significantly worsening serious health, disability or welfare needs, including mental health and neurodevelopmental needs.

The council would also be able to count a separate downstairs living room as a bedroom when assessing overcrowding, provided it met requirements including a minimum size. The aim is to reserve larger homes for households facing the most severe overcrowding.

Two household members of the same sex would be expected to share a bedroom until the age of 18, up from 16 under the current rules. The council had initially proposed raising the age to 25 but revised the plan after the consultation.

A fourth change would give greater priority to households with complex needs who face homelessness after attempts to prevent it have failed. The council says this could help eligible households secure a home sooner and avoid unsuitable temporary accommodation.

Cllr Lynda Thorne, cabinet member for housing and communities, said: “We have a responsibility to make the fairest and best possible use of every home and ensure those facing the greatest housing need are prioritised.”

The cabinet will also consider replacing the points-based system for allocating Gypsy and Traveller pitches with one based on housing need. Applicants facing homelessness, overcrowding, disability or significant health and safety concerns could receive greater priority.

The council says it is also working to increase the supply of social housing by building and buying homes, bringing empty properties back into use and helping tenants who want to move to smaller homes.

The proposals will go before the council’s Community and Adult Services Scrutiny Committee on Monday 16 November, ahead of the cabinet meeting.