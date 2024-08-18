Housing association at centre of woodlands row builds unauthorised parking area

Twm Owen, local democracy reporter

A housing association that sealed off woodland after children created a bike track, has built a car park without planning permission, potentially putting trees at risk.

The unauthorised development turned a previously green communal verge into a gravel car park and took place just weeks after housing association Bron Afon complained to police about an informal BMX track and jumps nearby which it said had damaged an ancient woodland.

As a result Bron Afon fenced off the Garw Wood, in Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran and banned visitors due to “anti-social behaviour”. It said it had reported the alleged “environmental vandalism” of the wood, that runs through the residential area, to police at the end of June.

‘Environmental vandalism’

But just weeks after issuing a press statement condemning a “level of environmental vandalism” it claimed “constitutes criminal damage” the Cwmbran-based association moved a digger and lorry onto a grass verge at nearby Chapel Lane.

It covered the area in gravel creating an area of hard standing without seeking planning permission with the stone surface having the potential to cause damage to nearby trees and which has resulted in a trip hazard for pedestrians.

A fortnight after starting the works Bron Afon did eventually make an application to Torfaen Borough Council for retrospective permission for the change of use, the access it had created over the verge and for laying the gravel and a fabric bed intended to stabilize the ground.

Harmful

However the council has refused to grant planning permission stating the parking area is “a visually poor and harmful form of development which is detrimental to the character and appearance of the area.”

Four letters of objection were received from local residents, and one letter in support, and complaints included the impact on trees, the previously green area children used to play on had been “turned into an eyesore” and covering it in gravel is contrary to the council’s plans to boost biodiversity.

It was also reported that stones have spilled onto the pavement creating a trip hazard.

Planning officer Caroline Pulley stated in her report: “As pointed out by residents, this has created a trip hazard which is detrimental to pedestrian safety. This is unacceptable.”

She said while the principle of changing the use of the land could be acceptable the work carried out for Bron Afon couldn’t be permitted and she said it had resulted “in a visually poor and harmful form of development which is detrimental to the character and appearance of the area.

“The development, due to its poor construction and design, also has a detrimental impact on pedestrian safety.”

A tree survey was submitted but Ms Pulley said the council hadn’t been provided with enough information to decide if the parking area “had or continues to have an adverse impact on the health of the trees”.

She said: “These trees positively contribute to the amenity of the area and as such, their potential loss due to harm from the engineering operation and parking of cars would further negatively impact on the character and appearance of the area.”

A public comment submitted to the council also questioned why Bron Afon had gone to the “expense” of carrying out the works “to provide parking for two houses which are privately owned”.

