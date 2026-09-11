Housing association buys up buildings in Welsh town centre

Anthony Lewis Local Democracy Reporter

Plans are underway to turn buildings in a south Wales town centre into new housing and commercial space.

Housing association Trivallis has purchased properties in Taff Street, Pontypridd with £837,004 in support from Welsh Government’s Transforming Towns programme.

The plan is for 47 modern homes and a new central courtyard as part of the wider regeneration of the town centre.

The aim is to tansform a prominent and semi-derelict section of Taff Street, near Llys Cadwyn, creating modern homes alongside a shared space for residents and visitors to enjoy during the day and into the evening.

Trivallis says the development will complement the regeneration already taking place around this end of Pontypridd and support wider plans to create a more vibrant and welcoming town centre.

It comes as Pontypridd continues to build its bid to become the UK’s first town of culture.

Work will now begin on the detailed plans for the site with further information to be shared as the project develops.

Louise Attwood, director of development at Trivallis, said: “Completing the purchase is an exciting milestone and brings us a step closer to bringing this part of Taff Street back to life.

“We’re not just looking to build homes for rent. We want to create a development that adds something to Pontypridd. With the investment in the metro we see a real opportunity for those living in Cardiff to move out of the city into an area that is really dynamic, vibrant, and affordable.

“We’re proud to be investing in the town and playing our part in its exciting future. We want to thank our partners at Welsh Government and RCT Council who have provided support and the finance for the investment.”

Councillor Mark Norris, cabinet member for regeneration and housing at Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council, said: “This is an important milestone for the redevelopment of a key town-centre site and a positive step towards delivering new homes in the heart of Pontypridd.

“Bringing this prominent location back into active use will complement the wider regeneration taking place across the town and help create a vibrant, attractive, and sustainable town centre.

“We welcome Trivallis’ investment in Pontypridd and look forward to continuing to work with partners to bring forward developments that support our communities and contribute to the town’s long-term future.”

Welsh Government cabinet minister for local government, housing, and planning, Siân Gwenllian MS, said: “Housing is fundamental to the vibrancy and vitality of our towns and these acquisitions will allow work to progress on the detailed plans.

“Redeveloping this site for housing and community space can help to attract people into Pontypridd town centre. It’s exactly the kind of partnership we want to see driving regeneration across Wales.”

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