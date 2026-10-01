Housing Association to build 50 new homes

Elgan Hearn Local Democracy Reporter

A housing association’s plans for 50 “fantastic” homes have been welcomed by a Welsh council.

But concerns were raised that agreeing to waive a payment of £280,000 from the developer to go towards children’s play areas and nearby schools would “set a precedent” for other proposals.

At a meeting of Blaenau Gwent County Borough Council’s Planning Committee on Thursday, October 1, councillors received a report on a proposal by Tai Calon Housing Association to build 32 houses and 18 flats on land at Moorland Road in Ebbw Vale.

The proposal could see 18 one-bedroom flats, 20 two-bedroom houses, six three-bedroom houses, four four-bedroom houses and two five-bedroom houses built on the 4.5-acre site.

A housing estate on the site had been demolished around 25 years ago, leaving it vacant.

During the consultation, the council’s leisure department asked for a sum of £99,840 to be put towards children’s play facilities, while the education department asked for £180,906 to go towards school places in both primary and secondary schools.

Development team manager Joanne White said: “The council’s housing evidence identifies the need for one-bedroom and larger family homes, and the proposed mix would meet those needs.

“In terms of Section 106, ordinarily the developer would be expected to provide contributions.

“However, the applicant has submitted a detailed viability assessment which demonstrates the development would not be financially viable if those contributions were sought.

“The assessment has been reviewed and been accepted.”

Ms White continued: “The council can consider reducing or waiving certain contributions where this is supported by evidence.

“In this case, it is considered that the contributions cannot reasonably be secured without jeopardising the delivery of the scheme.”

She went on to recommend councillors approve the scheme.

Cllr George Humphreys (non-aligned – Cwm) said: “It looks absolutely fantastic.

“I understand the reasons why the substantial support is not there, but I hope we’re not setting a precedent for the future.”

He added that financial contributions as part of developments can “go a long way to help our communities and council.”

Cllr David Wilkshire (Labour – Rassau and Garnlydan) said: “It’s encouraging to see houses being built.

“But I wish it was the council building these.”

He added that he shared Cllr Humphreys’ concerns that not asking for the payment was creating a precedent.

Committee chairwoman Cllr Lisa Winnett (Labour – Blaina) said: “We take each application on their merits on whether they are affordable or not, so we don’t have to worry about them setting a precedent.”

Cllr Julie Holt (Independent – Abertillery and Six Bells) said: “It’s great to see some home building on Moorland Road where I lived with my children.”

She recalled that during the early 1980s “there was a massive storm” which caused flash floods to affect houses there.

Cllr Holt asked: “I wonder if anything has been done to the drainage to avoid that happening in the future?”

Ms White explained that the development would also need to have a sustainable drainage application approved, which would address these types of issues.

Cllr Helen Cunningham (non-aligned – Llanhilleth) said: “We do have a chronic shortage of social and affordable housing, so I definitely support this.”

She added that she had also been to similar walk-in flats built by Tai Calon and said they were “really spacious.”

“I’m pleased to see walk-in flats as part of this proposal. I think it’s excellent,” said Cllr Cunningham.

The committee then went to a vote and unanimously backed the scheme.

Tai Calon was formed in 2010 after Blaenau Gwent gave up its council housing stock, and it manages over 6,000 homes in the county borough.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.