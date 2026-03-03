Housing development in centre of ‘Welsh tenants only’ debate gets green light

Dale Spridgeon, Local democracy reporter.

A “fully affordable” housing estate will be built and won’t be reserved for people who are “able to speak Welsh”.

Cyngor Gwynedd’s planning committee yesterday backed plans submitted by housing association, Grŵp Cynefin, to build a mix of 15 ‘fully affordable’ homes in the coastal village of Trefor, where the majority of people speak Welsh.

Gareth Jones, the council’s senior planning manager, cited planning rules, stating “policies and decisions must not introduce any element of discrimination against individuals based on linguistic ability”.

He added: “Planning policies must not seek to control housing occupancy on linguistic grounds. I don’t think it can be stated any clearer than this.”

Last week, Trefor and Llanaelhaearn Community Council said it would reserve its support for the homes on two conditions: that they would be for Welsh speakers only, and if a local lettings policy was applied.

“In principle,” it was not against the bid by Grŵp Cynefin to develop the homes off Croes-Higol Road, on land adjacent to Llys yr Eifl.

The developers had said the homes would meet local housing needs, and that residents would more than likely be Welsh speakers, anyway.

They would be 100% affordable, one and two-story houses and bungalows, for intermediate affordable rental or part ownership.

At last night’s meeting in Caernarfon, a planning officer said there were already a minimum of 25 people with a five-year connection to the area on the housing need to register.

Public speaker Gwyndaf Williams, development manager for Grŵp Cynefin, said the homes would meet the council’s housing strategy and would “ensure affordable homes for local people”.

He added: “The language unit confirmed the development of affordable developments such as this are likely to appeal to the Welsh-speaking communities of the area and meet the broader need for homes.”

They would use the same letting policy as previous developments, which showed that houses were “let to people with local connection, the high percentage being Welsh speakers,” he added.

The local member, Councillor Jina Gwyrfai said this was the first application since the 1960s for social housing in Trefor.

She was “satisfied” with the location, as a “logical extension” to the village and agreed with the 100% affordability, which she said was “the only thing to help our horrendously high percentage of young people leaving, unable to afford housing in their own area”.

“I don’t doubt or belittle the housing crisis, but we have to be sure what’s needed here – from the application it is obvious we will have to look beyond the village of Trefor alone,” she added.

“There have been houses let in the village to people from outside of the area, which has caused terrible disappointment to our young people waiting for homes,” Cllr Gwyrfai said.

She called for “assurances” that locals from the four villages in the location, would get the homes: “The community council has called on you for assurance – not probability that the housing estate will not only succeed by reducing the housing waiting list but will also promote the Welsh language, a living language.

“They want you to go further, treat this planning application as an innovative one, making the Welsh language a condition of letting these houses.”

Cllr Gareth Tudor Jones supported providing affordable housing to meet local needs, and felt locals should get “first choice”.

Cllr Anne Lloyd Jones pointed out that the “majority of people living in these houses speak Welsh, so I don’t see there is a problem”.

She added: “We do have a statutory duty to ensure that we provide housing for our homeless and people having problems or difficulties.

“There are 25 people on the local housing list in need, so, I have no objections.”

Cllr Edgar Wyn Owen proposed approval, in line with the officers’ recommendations, seconded by Cllr Cai Larsen.

Cllr Wyn Owen said: “I don’t us want to break the law by refusing, more importantly I don’t want this to be won on appeal, and bring more costs to the council, I think we must support this.”

In a vote, nine were in favour of approval, one against, and one abstained.