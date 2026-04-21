Housing development sparks strong objections over impact on Welsh speaking village

Dale Spridgeon, Local Democracy

Plans for 25 affordable homes in a rural village have prompted serious concerns over the impact the development would have on the small Welsh-speaking community.

Proposals for the homes at Chwilog prompted a petition with 160 signatures, and strong objections from the community council.

The scheme, lodged by Williams Homes (Bala) Ltd and Grŵp Cynefin, involves the creation of a new estate of affordable homes, new vehicle access from the B4354 and associated works on land adjoining Brynhyfryd/Cae Capel.

Cyngor Gwynedd will consider the scheme at its planning meeting on Monday, April 27.

The plans note that the area’s community council had resolved to “unanimously refuse” their support for the application.

It was stated that “local opinion is against having a housing estate on this land, and there is a petition with around 160 signatories from the village, refusing the application.”

The objections related to “over-development affecting the village’s character” and an “excessive increase in housing being a strain on the village”.

It was also noted that Chwilog had one of the highest percentages of Welsh speakers in Gwynedd.

“It is difficult to integrate 25 houses into the village, in terms of creating a linguistic problem,” it was stated.

It was also felt that any potential residents should have “a close connection” with the village or Llanystumdwy community, with the council stating “this should be a factor given priority in tenancy changes”.

It was noted that the Llanystumdwy Community Council area was a designated area of “linguistic significance”.

The community council said: “Chwilog is a Welsh village, this needs to be respected, so that this is considered when letting the houses.”

‘Linguistic consideration’

Calls were also made for a new Local Allocation Policy giving “linguistic consideration”.

The community council said: “This is needed for the houses in Y Ffôr also, and across Gwynedd. It is a major concern that new tenants will move into the area from outside the area and Gwynedd.

“Problems are emerging in nearby villages such as Llanystumdwy and Criccieth, where tenants are causing problems and breaking the law. This is not a problem in Chwilog at the moment.

“Housing turnover is a problem, as tenants choose to swap tenancies amongst each other. This can create a linguistic problem and behaviour problems.”

Other issues raised included highway and pedestrian safety, sewerage, the school capacity, and consideration of a contribution towards the school and existing play area.

A public consultation also prompted objections including fears of the proposal “causing substantial harm to the character and language balance of the community”.

Concerns also included the size of the development not being commensurate with the size of the village, the development making too big a change too quickly, and the proposal threatening the linguistic capacity of the school and community to assimilate the development linguistically.

Social housing

Others cited “an excess of social housing in a small village” with one noting “it almost doubles the village’s existing social housing stock, within a very short period of time”.

One stated that the large development “would change the character of the village” saying that “Chwilog was a Welsh village” and it was felt that is was “likely that the development would lead to a drop in the percentage of the population able to speak Welsh”.

Planners said the proposal was drawn up to “meet the needs of the local housing market and was located on a site which, except for one relatively small section, was designated for housing”.

The scheme includes building the houses, a new access off the B4354, a class two public road, an internal estate road, walking paths, parking, open public space, boundary walls, fences and associated drainage works.

The mix of 100% affordable housing would see six one-bedroom flats, nine two-bedroom houses, eight three-bedroom houses and two two-bedroom bungalows.

“Full attention was given ⁠to all the observations received and we believe that the proposal is acceptable and, subsequently, is in accordance with the requirements of the relevant policies,” the plans stated.

The committee is being recommended to approve the application subject to the completion of a section 106 or unilateral agreement for an education contribution and play equipment in open spaces and other conditions.