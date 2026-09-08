Housing estate approved despite concern over ‘linguistic harm’ to Welsh language

Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

A proposal to build 20 homes in a Welsh-speaking “stronghold” which prompted concerns over its potential for “linguistic harm” has been approved.

The estate planned at Chwilog doubled the amount of social housing in the area and locals feared it risked the linguistic balance of the 80% Welsh-speaking village.

Gwynedd councillors argued the homes would provide affordable housing for local people and help meet a local housing need.

The application concerned land at Brynhyfryd/Cae Capel, and came before the planning committee on Monday, September 7.

The application had been lodged by Williams Homes Bala Ltd and Grŵp Cynefin and was an amended plan, reducing the number of homes from 25 to 20.

The site had also been revised so that it was located entirely within a site specifically designated for housing within the development boundary of Chwilog.

The proposal also involved providing a new access from the B4354. The housing, proposed on grazing land, had prompted strong local feeling, including a 160-signature petition.

Councillors had been warned by the monitoring officer that if they refused the application, they risked an appeal by an inspector and the risk of incurring costs against the council, as the homes were in line with the council policies on designated land.

Local member Cllr Rhys Tudur said although the house numbers were reduced, “20 houses was still a lot of houses for a rural village such as Chwilog”.

He added: “As someone who lives in Chwilog, I am opposed to this, and the community council has also indicated their unanimous objection, and in extended comments had also shown their clear and numerous reasons for refusing the application.

“There are further objections voiced locally through a 160-signature petition, you don’t see that often either, and that is a significant number for a village the size of Chwilog.

“Such a large development will change the character of the village which is a Welsh-speaking village, and would likely lead to a decrease in the percentage of the Welsh-speaking population.”

He argued there was also “no evidence of need” for the scale of housing in the ward, adding there were also concerns over increased traffic, capacity of the sewerage system, pressure on infrastructure services and the school.

A further 20 units would be “too much of a change for the village to absorb, creating a change to the linguistic balance of the community”.

The village was described as “truly a Welsh speaking stronghold”.

Cllr Tudur added: “There is nothing wrong with social housing, but this almost doubles the number in Chwilog.”

He also felt that data showed “people interested in living in Chwilog rather than local need”.

Cllr Gruff Williams agreed, saying the site “served county need rather than that of Chwilog” and would have a “detrimental effect on the Welsh language”.

He proposed a vote to reject the scheme but this failed.

Addressing Welsh language concerns, Cllr Berwyn Parry Jones said: “One of the things I have noticed with every other social housing estate, is the percentage of Welsh speakers seems to be higher.

“So, maybe by not constructing estates, we are at risk of losing Welsh speakers by them moving away to find other places to live.”

He also added concerns that “refusal could see it going to appeal,” and said he “couldn’t support the proposal to refuse”.

Cllr Elwyn Edwards “agreed with a lot” of what had been said by Cllr Tudur but stated: “Unfortunately we are bound by working within policy passed by this council and [rules applied] by the planning inspector…at the moment, we have no choice but to agree.”

A vote in line with the planning officer’s recommendation to approve the application passed, after achieving 10 votes in favour and five against.

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