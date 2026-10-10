Housing estate’s ten-year regeneration moves step closer

Nation.Cymru Staff

Plans for a £209m regeneration of a housing estate in south Wales have taken a step forward after a developer was selected to deliver new homes and wider improvements to the community.

Housing association Trivallis has appointed Wates Residential as its development partner for the regeneration of the Penrhys Estate in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Homes on the estate have been owned and managed by Trivallis since 2007, and the association has been progressing regeneration proposals for the area since 2021.

The ten-year regeneration programme would see the estate redeveloped in phases through the development of 800 to 900 homes, with approximately 121 in the Northwest part of the estate in the first phase, a new village centre, around 1,000 square metres of commercial space, green areas, and community facilities, according to Construction Enquirer.

Following a year-long procurement process, Wates Residential, a developer and contractor specialising in urban regeneration, was selected to help deliver the redevelopment of the Penrhys estate, with construction targeted to begin in 2027 subject to approvals.

Wates Residential works alongside housing associations, local authorities and private sector partners to transform neighbourhoods, taking a collaborative approach with local communities.

As part of the Penrhys project, Wates aims to create long-term opportunities for local people through training, employment, and skills programmes, while also supporting local businesses, suppliers, and community organisations.

The Penrhys regeneration programme will deliver a mix of new homes, including homes for social rent and private sale, alongside improvements to the local environment and infrastructure.

Trivallis has told tenants that all existing homes are eventually expected to be demolished, with those wishing to remain on the estate to be offered new homes if the scheme goes ahead, although some residents will need to move into temporary properties during construction.

Trivallis has said that, beyond Penrhys, the investment will help increase the supply and choice of homes, support economic growth through investment and job creation, and strengthen confidence in Rhondda Cynon Taf as a place to live, work and invest.

The contract with Wates is expected to be signed in the coming weeks, after which work will move from the planning stage towards delivery.

Discussions with Rhondda Cynon Taf Council are continuing as Trivallis seeks to secure planning permission by the end of 2026.

Louise Attwood, Executive Director of Development, Assets and Sustainability at Trivallis, said: “Appointing Wates Residential is a landmark moment for the regeneration of Penrhys. Following a thorough procurement process, we are delighted to have selected a partner that shares our ambition to create high-quality homes and lasting opportunities for local people.

“This appointment gives us the confidence and expertise needed to turn our vision into reality. While there is still work to do before construction begins, we are now one step closer to delivering a development that will bring long term benefits to current and future generations.”

Dave Bullock, Wales Regional Director of Wates Residential, said: “Penrhys is one of the most ambitious regeneration opportunities in Wales and we are delighted to have been selected by Trivallis as its development partner.

“Together we have an opportunity to create high-quality homes and lasting community benefits, while supporting the long-term future of Penrhys. We look forward to working closely with Trivallis, residents, Rhondda Cynon Taf Council and other stakeholders as the plans progress.”

Trivallis added that, although construction work will not begin immediately, the appointment of Wates Residential marks a major milestone for Penrhys and brings the regeneration project a significant step closer to delivery.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.