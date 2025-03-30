Housing plans rejected amid concerns over affordability and impact on Welsh language

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

A bid to build around 36 homes on two plots of land has been rejected for being “out of reach” of local people in “dire need” of “affordable” housing and due to fears of their impact on the Welsh language.

Two planning applications to build the homes on the outskirts of Pwllheli were thrown out by councillors on Cyngor Gwynedd’s planning committee, against the advice of officers.

The outline applications, made by Wyn Davies through agent Sioned Edwards of Cadnant Planning, would see 12 residential homes on a western plot, on land off Caernarfon Road between the Aldi supermarket and the Glan Y Don Garage, and 24 homes on an eastern plot, if approved.

Councillors feared the cost of the homes would be out of the reach of most local people and have a negative impact on the Welsh speaking community.

‘Indicative’

At the meeting on Monday, the council’s planning officer Keira Sweenie said the plans were “indicative” about the mix, type and number of homes to be built on the plots. Detailed plans and landscaping were not part of the application, but the principle of the proposal and the details of the site access needed to be “considered,” she added.

If successful the applicant would then supply more detailed plans about the development.

Speaking for the developer, Sioned Edwards said the outline plans were to “secure agreement for the principal on the access, all other matters were reserved”. Indicative details had been given to the committee so it could get an idea.” and it had not “been considered viable” to include affordable homes as part of the scheme.

Councillor Elin Hywel, representing Gogledd Pwllheli, said the town was in “dire need” of affordable homes and social housing.

It was “hugely disappointing” that the homes were not affordable and “out of the reach” of local people,” she said.

“They are priced around the £230,000 figure, a salary of 40k would be needed to own one of these houses, that is not the average salary in Pwllheli, it does not come close.

“Although this is an outline application mostly relating to the access, my concern is if we accept this it makes it more difficult for us to have any sort of control as to the type of houses included.”

‘Repercussions’

She also feared there would be “repercussions” on the Welsh speaking community.

Cllr Berwyn Parry Jones also felt it was “contrary” to policy concerning the Welsh language. He called for more information outlining the prices and number of homes, and called for “affordable homes” to be included.

Planning officer Gareth Jones warned against refusal saying they could result in an appeal “risking” costs to the council.

Cllr Anne Lloyd Jones said she was worried over “the way the committee was going.”

“We have the report of the professional officers explaining clearly saying why we should accept this. We have had costs imposed before because of not listening to the officer’s advice.

“Who says local people won’t want to move up from where they are living to this type of house making room for someone else to buy affordable houses.”

But councillors voted to reject the applications over the lack of affordable housing, the mix and balance of housing and considerations over the language impact.

Planning officer Gareth Jones referred both applications to a “cooling off period” to be brought back before the committee at a later date.

