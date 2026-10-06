Housing plans set for approval despite road safety and wildlife concerns

Richard Evans, Local Democracy Reporter

Plans to build large detached homes on land behind a housing estate in north Wales are set to be approved despite objections from residents and a local council.

Castle Green Homes Limited is seeking planning permission from Denbighshire County Council to erect five four-bedroom houses with detached garages on land at the rear of The Paddock.

The plans for the 0.48-hectare site include new vehicular access being constructed.

Planning officers have recommended the committee grant permission despite objections from residents.

St Asaph City Council has also objected to the proposal, citing concerns that the access road fails to meet minimum requirements and that no mitigation measures have been provided for badgers and amphibians.

The city council maintained its objections from the original application in November 2022, despite the developer revising the scheme over the past few years and reducing the plan from eight homes down to five.

The council has also received several objections from residents living at The Paddock, Bishops Walk, Llys Idris, Kentigern Court, and Llys Dyffryn.

Residents have objected on the grounds of highway safety and the impact on neighbouring properties, as well as ecology.

The report summarises the objections, stating “the access to the site is not safe and would pose a risk to pedestrians”.

Despite this planning officers conclude that the plans are considered “acceptable in terms of principle and its impacts on the area”.

The plans are set to go before Denbighshire County Council’s planning committee at the authority’s Ruthin County Hall HQ on Wednesday, 7 October.

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