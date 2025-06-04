Housing scheme approved after five year wait

Bruce Sinclair – Local democracy reporter

A village housing scheme, first lodged half a decade ago, has been given the go-ahead.

In an application recommended for approval at the June meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee, Mr and Mrs Down sought permission for a hybrid application for the erection of one dwelling, along with outline permission for two more on land east of Ty Gwyn (Y Bwthyn), Hayscastle Cross, near Haverfordwest.

The scheme had been brought to committee as it was recommended for approval despite being contrary to the authority’s development plan, a sticking point being a small part being outside the settlement boundary.

The scheme includes a commuted sum contribution to affordable housing, in the case of Hayscastle Cross set at 10 per cent, of the development value, amounting to £15,262.50.

Concerns

Affordable housing contributions in the county vary from as low as five per cent in Fishguard and Pembroke Dock to as high as 25 per cent in towns like Narberth.

Five letters of objection raised concerns including drainage, traffic generation, housing need, flooding and it being a linear development.

An officer report concluded: “The proposal would result in residential development over a small area of the countryside location in conflict with the requirements [of policies]. However, the minimal area of land involved and the ability it provides to facilitate development of the site are material considerations which outweigh the identified policy conflicts.”

Speaking at the meeting, agent Andrew Vaughan-Harries of Hayston Developments & Planning Ltd said he was “shocked at the time” that had passed since the application was first lodged some five years ago.

He said the scheme had faced “a lot of hurdles” since it was submitted, including the Covid-19 pandemic, delays over addressing phosphate concerns and there being a nearby SSSI.

Approved

He said the scheme, with its £15,000 affordable housing contribution, would “enhance this little bit of Haycastle Cross”.

The application was moved by Cllr Brian Hall, with new committee chair Cllr Mark Carter, whose own ward is nearby, saying: “This to me, is just a natural progression of the village which has expanded over the years; it’s just joining the rest of the row.”

The application was unanimously approved by committee members.

