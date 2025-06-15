Housing scheme for top cattle breeder approved again – but may be decided by Welsh Government

Bruce Sinclair – Local democracy reporter

Plans for one of the top breeders of Limousin cattle in the UK to build a home in Ceredigion have been approved, but could face a fresh call in from Welsh Ministers.

At the June meeting of Ceredigion County Council’s development management committee, members were recommended to refuse a fresh scheme by Mr and Mrs Dylan Davies for a four-bedroom rural enterprise workers’ dwelling at Blaenffynnon, Llanwnnen, Lampeter, where they run a calving and cattle rearing business, despite members having approved a previous scheme last year.

Last October, members backed a virtually identical scheme, which had been repeatedly recommended for refusal, the only real difference being that was on a larger scale to what is now proposed.

Affordable

One of the issues in the report for members then was the financial test of whether the scheme was affordable, based on an estimate the building would cost some £292,000 to construct; at a 25-year mortgage amounting to £20,400 a year.

The size of the proposed building – which the applicants say include a need to entertain and occasionally accommodate clients – was also given as a reason for failing the TAN6 policy test, being larger than affordable housing guidance, at 202 square metres rather than a maximum of 136.

Members had previously heard the applicant breeds high-value show cattle for embryo transplanting at the well-established business, with one bull alone selling for £32,000 in 2023.

The current application, for a 180sqm building, follows the withdrawal of last year’s scheme after a Call-In request by Welsh Ministers in December 2024.

Examples

Speaking at the June meeting, agent Ieuan Williams again stressed his client was “one of the top breeders of Limousin cattle in the country,” who had “built the business from nothing”.

Citing examples where larger properties had been approved in the county, he told members that if the previous scheme at 203sqm was acceptable, the revised smaller scheme should be.

“The business has a great future but needs a house to accomplish that,” he added.

Members were told by officers Audit Wales had criticised the council for making poor decisions in the past, but the authority was now working under a different policy.

After a proposal by Cllr Gareth Lloyd to approve against officer recommendation, members were told Welsh Government would be notified of this scheme against policy, leading to them potentially deciding this scheme.

Members voted in favour of granting the scheme, against officer recommendations.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

