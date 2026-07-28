Housing support schemes extended to help hundreds more Welsh households

Nation.Cymru staff

Hundreds of households will be able to access Welsh Government support to buy, keep or renovate their homes after ministers extended three housing schemes until the end of the 2026/27 financial year.

The Welsh Government announced Help to Buy – Wales, Help to Stay – Wales and the Empty Homes Grant will all continue until 31 March 2027.

Ministers said the extensions could help up to 400 more households buy a new-build home through Help to Buy – Wales, while the Empty Homes Grant is expected to support the renovation of up to 300 long-term empty properties.

The Help to Stay – Wales scheme, which provides support for homeowners struggling with mortgage payments, has also been extended, although the Welsh Government has not said how many households are expected to benefit.

The announcement comes as the Welsh Government continues to pursue its target of delivering 20,000 additional homes during the current Senedd term.

Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning Siân Gwenllian said the schemes were intended to support people facing rising housing costs.

She said: “This government is committed to the principle that every family deserves a safe and affordable home in which to live. Increasing the supply of social homes is one way of achieving this and we have announced our 20,000 additional homes target.

“We are also offering targeted support for those who own or wish to own their homes – an option that is not affordable or accessible for many as prices continue to grow beyond the reach of local people across many parts of Wales.

“Today I am announcing the extension of three schemes that support people buying their first home, helping families from losing their home and helping to renovate empty properties into homes.”

The minister said the extensions were intended to help families and young people during the ongoing cost-of-living pressures.

The Help to Buy – Wales scheme enables eligible buyers to purchase a new-build home with a smaller deposit, while the Empty Homes Grant provides funding to bring vacant properties back into use as energy-efficient homes.

The three schemes will remain open until 31 March 2027.

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