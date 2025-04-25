How council’s new tree plans could shape city

Nicholas Thomas, local democracy reporter

Thousands more trees could be planted in Newport in the next few years, as part of a new strategy to improve the city’s so-called green infrastructure.

The city council has set itself a target of reaching 25% urban canopy cover by the year 2032 – an increase of 7% on previous estimates.

The urban area includes residential neighbourhoods, parks, commercial and industrial sites, woodlands and roadsides within Newport’s city boundary.

There are around 250,000 trees within Newport, but in a new tree cover regeneration strategy, a senior councillor sets out ambitions to go further.

Biodiversity

“Climate change and biodiversity are two of the biggest challenges of our time – it is vital that Newport City Council and [the] city are on the right track to meet our commitments to the residents and environment of Newport, for this generation and future generations,” said Cllr Yvonne Forsey, the cabinet member for climate change.

“One thing I think we are all agreed on is the importance of trees and the need to have more trees,” she added.

“Trees are important because of the carbon they capture, the contribution to air quality they make, the shade they provide and the improvements to appearance of our living spaces, as well as supporting biodiversity.

“Increasing the tree canopy is fundamental to these aims.”

There are wide benefits of having more trees, including the obvious environmental impact they would have in a city committed to reaching ambitious carbon targets by 2030.

Carbon capture

A 2020 study found Newport’s trees are worth around £2.2 million a year thanks to their roles in providing carbon capture, flood risk alleviation and air filtration.

But they may also have other indirect effects on the city’s economy, by helping improve the look of the city and positively influence consumer behaviour.

“Shoppers prefer tree-lined streets as a more favourable place to visit”, claimed the council, pointing to research from the USA which suggested people may even be willing to accept higher prices in leafier commercial areas, compared to those without trees.

House prices could go up, heating costs could come down, and residents would be protected from “urban heat islands” if there is more tree cover, the council added in its new strategy.

Currently, the council is on track to plant 27,000 new trees by 2028, and will set further targets after that date.

Yet there are challenges, including ash dieback disease, which has ravaged populations of one of the city’s most common tree types.

As recently as 2019, ash was the fourth-largest tree species in Newport, but has “significantly declined” since because of the disease and the need for felling to stop its spread.

Further challenges lie in making sure moves towards a greener Newport are also equitable – some parts of the city, including Pillgwenlly, at just 5% tree cover – lack larger trees and a diversity of species.

Following the publication of the new tree strategy, the council is expected to launch a public consultation, seeking views on its implementation.

