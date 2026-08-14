How Farage could face another by-election despite Clacton success

David Hughes, Press Association Political Editor

Nigel Farage could still be forced to fight another by-election in Clacton despite a comfortable victory in the contest he triggered himself.

The Reform UK leader increased his majority to 12,784 and took 62.82% of the vote in a contest boycotted by the main Westminster parties

Here is what it means and what could happen next:

– What has happened in Clacton?

Mr Farage quit as an MP to fight a “people versus the establishment” by-election in protest at parliamentary and media scrutiny of financial donations and support from his backers.

Rival parties dismissed it as a stunt, leaving comedy candidate Count Binface as Mr Farage’s closest rival.

Mr Farage comfortably won, with 22,239 votes – around 1,000 more than he got in 2024 – and Count Binface receiving 9,455.

– What prompted Mr Farage’s unusual decision to quit in the first place?

Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg is investigating whether Mr Farage should have declared a £5 million donation from cryptocurrency tycoon Christopher Harborne, which he received before first taking a seat in the Commons in the 2024 general election.

Under the Commons’ rules, new MPs are required to register any gifts worth more than £300 they received in the previous 12 months, except where the gift “could not be reasonably thought by others” to relate to their political activities.

The commissioner’s investigation was suspended when Mr Farage resigned as an MP but resumed following his by-election win.

Mr Farage has also faced intense media scrutiny, and a possible parliamentary investigation over support provided by George Cottrell, a long-term ally.

Mr Cottrell reportedly recruited and paid three staff to work on Mr Farage’s social media before the general election, and has continued to allow him to use a five-storey Georgian property he rented near Buckingham Palace.

– Could the standards probe result in another by-election?

If Mr Greenberg believes that Mr Farage has broken the rules, he will refer the case to the Commons Standards Committee.

The committee could then recommend a suspension from Parliament which would then be decided on by MPs. If that suspension is at least 10 sitting days, it would trigger a recall petition.

If that petition is signed by 10% of eligible registered voters in Clacton, Mr Farage would lose his seat and another by-election would be held.

The Tories, who came second in 2024 when Mr Farage first won the Clacton seat, have vowed to put up a serious fight in a by-election triggered as a result of the recall process.

– What does the result tell us about Mr Farage and Reform?

Reform had enjoyed consistent national opinion poll leads since spring 2025 but Labour has bounced back since Andy Burnham took over as Prime Minister.

Luke Tryl, UK director of pollster More in Common, said: “Farage’s raw vote total of 22,000, above his 2024 vote, in an August, semi-uncontested by-election, is impressive, suggesting no diminution of enthusiasm among his supporters, and some new converts.

“But his 63% vote share is at the lower end of expectations, a reminder that his opponents are highly motivated to turn out too, whoever the main challenger is, giving Binface nearly 10,000 votes.”

While this might not be a threat to Mr Farage in Clacton, it could spell trouble in swing seats if those opposed to Reform vote tactically to stop them getting in.

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