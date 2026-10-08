How ‘grow-your-own’ scheme helped mum become finalist at care Oscars

Nation Cymru staff

A mum of two who became a nurse through a pioneering “grow-your-own” policy is in the running for a care “Oscar”.

Amy Rowlands will be among the finalists at the Wales Care Awards after being shortlisted in the category for Independent Nurse of the Year.

The 33-year-old worked her way up from junior carer to qualified nurse at Pendine Park’s Bryn Seiont Newydd specialist dementia care centre in Caernarfon.

Amy joined Bryn Seiont in 2015, the year it opened, and went on to gain a string of NVQ qualifications before becoming a senior care practitioner and joining the clinical team.

She feels “extremely lucky” to have benefited from an in-house ‘grow your own scheme’ launched by Pendine Park to address the shortage of nurses in the social care sector.

The Open University degree course allowed her to learn and earn at the same time and Amy was one of the first two nurses, along with her colleague Sioned Williams, to complete the four-year course, achieving a Bachelor of Science degree with first class honours.

She said: “That was coming on to three years ago and it really is the job of my dreams. I would not have been able to progress this far were it not for Pendine and their determination to provide in-depth training and career progression for all staff.

“The better trained we are, the better life is for our residents whose needs are at the heart of everything we do.”

Amy has since gone on to undertake further qualifications and is now additionally training in leadership and management under the guidance of Bryn Seiont manager Sandra Evans.

It was Sandra who nominated Amy for recognition at the Wales Care Awards, which are widely considered to be the ‘Oscars’ of the social care sector.

She said: “Amy has been a source of strength to the whole team here at Bryn Seiont since the very beginning.

“We have both worked here since the opening year and I have been proud to see how Amy has progressed and become a mentor to those around her.

“She is a key part of our team, dedicated to our residents and determined that we do everything possible to offer the very highest standards of care.

“I cannot speak highly enough of her and had no hesitation in nominating her as Independent Nurse of the Year. Whatever happens on the awards night she will always be a winner to us.”

The awards pay tribute to front line heroes of social care and the winners will be revealed at a glittering dinner and ceremony at Holland House Hotel, Cardiff, on Friday, October 16.

Amy said: “I was so nervous at the interview stage that I never thought I would make it through to the finals. I am now just looking forward to the big night.

“Sandra will be coming with me and it will be great to meet so many of our peers in the sector who I know are all worthy nominees as well.”

She added: “The night coincides with the third anniversary of my qualifying as a nurse so it is a great way to celebrate. It’s also the first time I will ever have been to Cardiff so what better occasion to see our wonderful capital?”

Amy, 33, who grew up in Bangor now lives on Anglesey with her husband, welding and fabrications business owner, Andrew, and their two children, Sam, 10, and Mila, two.

She said: “When I’m not at work I’m mainly spending time with the children who are always active so it’s a busy life for me right now, but I’m enjoying every minute and wouldn’t have it any other way!”

Mario Kreft MBE, owner of Pendine Park and founder of the Wales Care Awards, said: “I am immensely proud of Amy and everything she has achieved in her career, from starting out as a junior carer to becoming a highly qualified nurse and now a finalist in these prestigious awards.

“Her success is a wonderful example of what can be achieved when dedicated people are given the right opportunities to learn, develop and progress, and it makes us incredibly proud to have played a part in her journey.

“I founded the Wales Care Awards in 2003 to shine a light on the outstanding people working in social care, and with the awards having now recognised around 900 frontline heroes, it is particularly special to see someone like Amy among this year’s finalists.”

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