How MPs voted on the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer was among the 330 MPs who voted in favour of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill at second reading.

There were 275 MPs who opposed the private member’s bill, meaning it cleared its first parliamentary hurdle by a majority 55.

Division list analysis showed that Labour’s Emma Hardy voted in both the aye and no lobby, with the MP confirming in a statement that she registered a formal abstention. The name of the MP for Kingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice has been included in both lists below.

Here is a breakdown of the division list released after the vote:

Ayes

234 Labour MPs: Luke Akehurst (North Durham), Sadik Al-Hassan (North Somerset), Dan Aldridge (Weston-super-Mare), Heidi Alexander (Swindon South), Callum Anderson (Buckingham and Bletchley), Tonia Antoniazzi (Gower), Jas Athwal (Ilford South), Lewis Atkinson (Sunderland Central), Calvin Bailey (Leyton and Wanstead), Alex Ballinger (Halesowen), Paula Barker (Liverpool Wavertree), Lee Barron (Corby and East Northamptonshire), Alex Barros-Curtis (Cardiff West), Danny Beales (Uxbridge and South Ruislip), Lorraine Beavers (Blackpool North and Fleetwood), Torsten Bell (Swansea West), Hilary Benn (Leeds South), Clive Betts (Sheffield South East), Matt Bishop (Forest of Dean), Olivia Blake (Sheffield Hallam), Rachel Blake (Cities of London and Westminster), Chris Bloore (Redditch), Kevin Bonavia (Stevenage), Jade Botterill (Ossett and Denby Dale), Jonathan Brash (Hartlepool), Phil Brickell (Bolton West), Julia Buckley (Shrewsbury), Maureen Burke (Glasgow North East), David Burton-Sampson (Southend West and Leigh), Ruth Cadbury (Brentford and Isleworth), Markus Campbell-Savours (Penrith and Solway), Irene Campbell (North Ayrshire and Arran), Alan Campbell (Tynemouth), Sam Carling (North West Cambridgeshire), Sarah Champion (Rotherham), Luke Charters (York Outer), Jacob Collier (Burton and Uttoxeter), Lizzi Collinge (Morecambe and Lunesdale), Sarah Coombes (West Bromwich), Andrew Cooper (Mid Cheshire), Beccy Cooper (Worthing West), Yvette Cooper (Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley), Deirdre Costigan (Ealing Southall), Pam Cox (Colchester), Stella Creasy (Walthamstow), Chris Curtis (Milton Keynes North), Janet Daby (Lewisham East), Nicholas Dakin (Scunthorpe), Emily Darlington (Milton Keynes Central), Alex Davies-Jones (Pontypridd), Paul Davies (Colne Valley), Shaun Davies (Telford), Josh Dean (Hertford and Stortford), Kate Dearden (Halifax), Jim Dickson (Dartford), Samantha Dixon (Chester North and Neston), Helena Dollimore (Hastings and Rye), Peter Dowd (Bootle), Graeme Downie (Dunfermline and Dollar), Neil Duncan-Jordan (Poole), Angela Eagle (Wallasey), Maria Eagle (Liverpool Garston), Cat Eccles (Stourbridge), Lauren Edwards (Rochester and Strood), Sarah Edwards (Tamworth), Clive Efford (Eltham and Chislehurst), Damien Egan (Bristol North East), Chris Elmore (Bridgend), Kirith Entwistle (Bolton North East), Bill Esterson (Sefton Central), Miatta Fahnbulleh (Peckham), Hamish Falconer (Lincoln), Linsey Farnsworth (Amber Valley), Mark Ferguson (Gateshead Central and Whickham), Natalie Fleet (Bolsover), Emma Foody (Cramlington and Killingworth), Catherine Fookes (Monmouthshire), Paul Foster (South Ribble), Anna Gelderd (South East Cornwall), Alan Gemmell (Central Ayrshire), Gill German (Clwyd North), Tracy Gilbert (Edinburgh North and Leith), Becky Gittins (Clwyd East), Jodie Gosling (Nuneaton), Georgia Gould (Queen’s Park and Maida Vale), Lilian Greenwood (Nottingham South), Amanda Hack (North West Leicestershire), Louise Haigh (Sheffield Heeley), Sarah Hall (Warrington South), Fabian Hamilton (Leeds North East), Emma Hardy (Kingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice), Lloyd Hatton (South Dorset), Tom Hayes (Bournemouth East), Claire Hazelgrove (Filton and Bradley Stoke), John Healey (Rawmarsh and Conisbrough), Chris Hinchliff (North East Hertfordshire), Jonathan Hinder (Pendle and Clitheroe), Sharon Hodgson (Washington and Gateshead South), Rachel Hopkins (Luton South and South Bedfordshire), Claire Hughes (Bangor Aberconwy), Alison Hume (Scarborough and Whitby), Leigh Ingham (Stafford), Natasha Irons (Croydon East), Dan Jarvis (Barnsley North), Terry Jermy (South West Norfolk), Diana Johnson (Kingston upon Hull North and Cottingham), Kim Johnson (Liverpool Riverside), Gerald Jones (Merthyr Tydfil and Aberdare), Louise Jones (North East Derbyshire), Sarah Jones (Croydon West), Warinder Juss (Wolverhampton West), Chris Kane (Stirling and Strathallan), Liz Kendall (Leicester West), Stephen Kinnock (Aberafan Maesteg), Jayne Kirkham (Truro and Falmouth), Gen Kitchen (Wellingborough and Rushden), Sonia Kumar (Dudley), Peter Kyle (Hove and Portslade), Laura Kyrke-Smith (Aylesbury), Noah Law (St Austell and Newquay), Kim Leadbeater (Spen Valley), Andrew Lewin (Welwyn Hatfield), Clive Lewis (Norwich South), Simon Lightwood (Wakefield and Rothwell), Josh MacAlister (Whitehaven and Workington), Alice Macdonald (Norwich North), Andy MacNae (Rossendale and Darwen), Amanda Martin (Portsmouth North), Keir Mather (Selby), Alex Mayer (Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard), Kerry McCarthy (Bristol East), Pat McFadden (Wolverhampton South East), Alison McGovern (Birkenhead), Kevin McKenna (Sittingbourne and Sheppey), Anna McMorrin (Cardiff North), Kirsty McNeill (Midlothian), Ed Miliband (Doncaster North), Perran Moon (Camborne and Redruth), Jessica Morden (Newport East), Stephen Morgan (Portsmouth South), Joe Morris (Hexham), Luke Murphy (Basingstoke), Chris Murray (Edinburgh East and Musselburgh), James Murray (Ealing North), Luke Myer (Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland), Connor Naismith (Crewe and Nantwich), Lisa Nandy (Wigan), Kanishka Narayan (Vale of Glamorgan), Pamela Nash (Motherwell, Wishaw and Carluke), Samantha Niblett (South Derbyshire), Charlotte Nichols (Warrington North), Alex Norris (Nottingham North and Kimberley), Dan Norris (North East Somerset and Hanham), Melanie Onn (Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes), Simon Opher (Stroud), Kate Osborne (Jarrow and Gateshead East), Tristan Osborne (Chatham and Aylesford), Michael Payne (Gedling), Jon Pearce (High Peak), Matthew Pennycook (Greenwich and Woolwich), Toby Perkins (Chesterfield), Jess Phillips (Birmingham Yardley), Lee Pitcher (Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme), Jo Platt (Leigh and Atherton), Luke Pollard (Plymouth Sutton and Devonport), Joe Powell (Kensington and Bayswater), Lucy Powell (Manchester Central), Gregor Poynton (Livingston), Peter Prinsley (Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket), Steve Race (Exeter), Connor Rand (Altrincham and Sale West), Andrew Ranger (Wrexham), Steve Reed (Streatham and Croydon North), Rachel Reeves (Leeds West and Pudsey), Joani Reid (East Kilbride and Strathaven), Emma Reynolds (Wycombe), Jake Richards (Rother Valley), Jenny Riddell-Carpenter (Suffolk Coastal), Lucy Rigby (Northampton North), Dave Robertson (Lichfield), Tim Roca (Macclesfield), Sarah Russell (Congleton), Tom Rutland (East Worthing and Shoreham), Oliver Ryan (Burnley), Sarah Sackman (Finchley and Golders Green), Jeevun Sandher (Loughborough), Mark Sewards (Leeds South West and Morley), Baggy Shanker (Derby South), Tulip Siddiq (Hampstead and Highgate), Josh Simons (Makerfield), Andy Slaughter (Hammersmith and Chiswick), John Slinger (Rugby), Jeff Smith (Manchester Withington), Karin Smyth (Bristol South), Gareth Snell (Stoke-on-Trent Central), Euan Stainbank (Falkirk), Keir Starmer (Holborn and St Pancras), Jo Stevens (Cardiff East), Elaine Stewart (Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock), Will Stone (Swindon North), Alistair Strathern (Hitchin), Peter Swallow (Bracknell), Mark Tami (Alyn and Deeside), Mike Tapp (Dover and Deal), David Taylor (Hemel Hempstead), Rachel Taylor (North Warwickshire and Bedworth), Fred Thomas (Plymouth Moor View), Adam Thompson (Erewash), Emily Thornberry (Islington South and Finsbury), Marie Tidball (Penistone and Stocksbridge), Henry Tufnell (Mid and South Pembrokeshire), Anna Turley (Redcar), Matt Turmaine (Watford), Karl Turner (Kingston upon Hull East), Harpreet Uppal (Huddersfield), Tony Vaughan (Folkestone and Hythe), Chris Vince (Harlow), Christian Wakeford (Bury South), Chris Ward (Brighton Kemptown and Peacehaven), Chris Webb (Blackpool South), Michelle Welsh (Sherwood Forest), Catherine West (Hornsey and Friern Barnet), Andrew Western (Stretford and Urmston), Matt Western (Warwick and Leamington), Michael Wheeler (Worsley and Eccles), John Whitby (Derbyshire Dales), Jo White (Bassetlaw), Katie White (Leeds North West), Nadia Whittome (Nottingham East), Steve Witherden (Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr), Rosie Wrighting (Kettering), Yuan Yang (Earley and Woodley), Steve Yemm (Mansfield), Daniel Zeichner (Cambridge).

23 Conservative MPs: Victoria Atkins (Louth and Horncastle), Peter Bedford (Mid Leicestershire), Aphra Brandreth (Chester South and Eddisbury), James Cartlidge (South Suffolk), David Davis (Goole and Pocklington), Caroline Dinenage (Gosport), Oliver Dowden (Hertsmere), Luke Evans (Hinckley and Bosworth), Ashley Fox (Bridgwater), George Freeman (Mid Norfolk), Mark Garnier (Wyre Forest), Kevin Hollinrake (Thirsk and Malton), Jeremy Hunt (Godalming and Ash), Alicia Kearns (Rutland and Stamford), Kit Malthouse (North West Hampshire), Andrew Mitchell (Sutton Coldfield), Chris Philp (Croydon South), Neil Shastri-Hurst (Solihull West and Shirley), Andrew Snowden (Fylde), Mel Stride (Central Devon), Rishi Sunak (Richmond and Northallerton), Laura Trott (Sevenoaks), James Wild (North West Norfolk).

61 Liberal Democrat MPs: Steff Aquarone (North Norfolk), Josh Babarinde (Eastbourne), Alison Bennett (Mid Sussex), Alex Brewer (North East Hampshire), Jess Brown-Fuller (Chichester), Charlotte Cane (Ely and East Cambridgeshire), Alistair Carmichael (Orkney and Shetland), David Chadwick (Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe), Wendy Chamberlain (North East Fife), Danny Chambers (Winchester), Chris Coghlan (Dorking and Horley), Victoria Collins (Harpenden and Berkhamsted), Daisy Cooper (St Albans), Adam Dance (Yeovil), Steve Darling (Torbay), Bobby Dean (Carshalton and Wallington), Lee Dillon (Newbury), Sarah Dyke (Glastonbury and Somerton), Richard Foord (Honiton and Sidmouth), Will Forster (Woking), Zöe Franklin (Guildford), Andrew George (St Ives), Sarah Gibson (Chippenham), Rachel Gilmour (Tiverton and Minehead), Olly Glover (Didcot and Wantage), Marie Goldman (Chelmsford), Tom Gordon (Harrogate and Knaresborough), Sarah Green (Chesham and Amersham), Pippa Heylings (South Cambridgeshire), Wera Hobhouse (Bath), Christine Jardine (Edinburgh West), Liz Jarvis (Eastleigh), Clive Jones (Wokingham), James MacCleary (Lewes), Ben Maguire (North Cornwall), Helen Maguire (Epsom and Ewell), Mike Martin (Tunbridge Wells), Brian Mathew (Melksham and Devizes), Charlie Maynard (Witney), John Milne (Horsham), Layla Moran (Oxford West and Abingdon), Edward Morello (West Dorset), Helen Morgan (North Shropshire), Tessa Munt (Wells and Mendip Hills), Susan Murray (Mid Dunbartonshire), Manuela Perteghella (Stratford-on-Avon), Al Pinkerton (Surrey Heath), Joshua Reynolds (Maidenhead), Ian Roome (North Devon), Anna Sabine (Frome and East Somerset), Roz Savage (South Cotswolds), Vikki Slade (Mid Dorset and North Poole), Lisa Smart (Hazel Grove), Ian Sollom (St Neots and Mid Cambridgeshire), Luke Taylor (Sutton and Cheam), Cameron Thomas (Tewkesbury), Freddie van Mierlo (Henley and Thame), Caroline Voaden (South Devon), Max Wilkinson (Cheltenham), Martin Wrigley (Newton Abbot), Claire Young (Thornbury and Yate).

Three Plaid Cymru MPs: Ben Lake (Ceredigion Preseli), Llinos Medi (Ynys Môn), Liz Saville Roberts (Dwyfor Meirionnydd).

Three Reform UK MPs: Lee Anderson (Ashfield), Rupert Lowe (Great Yarmouth), Richard Tice (Boston and Skegness).

Four Green Party MPs: Sian Berry (Brighton Pavilion), Ellie Chowns (North Herefordshire), Carla Denyer (Bristol Central), Adrian Ramsay (Waveney Valley).

One Social Democratic & Labour Party MP: Colum Eastwood (Foyle).

One Independent MP: John McDonnell (Hayes and Harlington).

Tellers for the ayes were Labour MPs Sarah Owen (Luton North) and Bambos Charalambous (Southgate and Wood Green).

Noes

147 Labour MPs: Jack Abbott (Ipswich), Diane Abbott (Hackney North and Stoke Newington), Zubir Ahmed (Glasgow South West), Bayo Alaba (Southend East and Rochford), Rushanara Ali (Bethnal Green and Stepney), Tahir Ali (Birmingham Hall Green and Moseley), Rosena Allin-Khan (Tooting), Fleur Anderson (Putney), Scott Arthur (Edinburgh South West), Jess Asato (Lowestoft), James Asser (West Ham and Beckton), Catherine Atkinson (Derby North), Olivia Bailey (Reading West and Mid Berkshire), David Baines (St Helens North), Alex Baker (Aldershot), Richard Baker (Glenrothes and Mid Fife), Antonia Bance (Tipton and Wednesbury), Johanna Baxter (Paisley and Renfrewshire South), Polly Billington (East Thanet), Elsie Blundell (Heywood and Middleton North), Sureena Brackenridge (Wolverhampton North East), Dawn Butler (Brent East), Liam Byrne (Birmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North), Nesil Caliskan (Barking), Juliet Campbell (Broxtowe), Feryal Clark (Enfield North), Ben Coleman (Chelsea and Fulham), Tom Collins (Worcester), Liam Conlon (Beckenham and Penge), Neil Coyle (Bermondsey and Old Southwark), Jen Craft (Thurrock), Mary Creagh (Coventry East), Torcuil Crichton (Na h-Eileanan an Iar), Ashley Dalton (West Lancashire), Jonathan Davies (Mid Derbyshire), Marsha De Cordova (Battersea), Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi (Slough), Anna Dixon (Shipley), Anneliese Dodds (Oxford East), Stephen Doughty (Cardiff South and Penarth), Maya Ellis (Ribble Valley), Chris Evans (Caerphilly), Patricia Ferguson (Glasgow West), Vicky Foxcroft (Lewisham North), Mary Kelly Foy (City of Durham), Daniel Francis (Bexleyheath and Crayford), James Frith (Bury North), Gill Furniss (Sheffield Brightside and Hillsborough), Barry Gardiner (Brent West), Allison Gardner (Stoke-on-Trent South), Preet Kaur Gill (Birmingham Edgbaston), Mary Glindon (Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend), Ben Goldsborough (South Norfolk), John Grady (Glasgow East), Nia Griffith (Llanelli), Paulette Hamilton (Birmingham Erdington), Emma Hardy (Kingston upon Hull West and Haltemprice), Helen Hayes (Dulwich and West Norwood), Mark Hendrick (Preston), Meg Hillier (Hackney South and Shoreditch), Rupa Huq (Ealing Central and Acton), Patrick Hurley (Southport), Sally Jameson (Doncaster Central), Adam Jogee (Newcastle-under-Lyme), Darren Jones (Bristol North West), Lillian Jones (Kilmarnock and Loudoun), Ruth Jones (Newport West and Islwyn), Gurinder Singh Josan (Smethwick), Sojan Joseph (Ashford), Mike Kane (Wythenshawe and Sale East), Satvir Kaur (Southampton Test), Naushabah Khan (Gillingham and Rainham), Uma Kumaran (Stratford and Bow), David Lammy (Tottenham), Ian Lavery (Blyth and Ashington), Brian Leishman (Alloa and Grangemouth), Emma Lewell-Buck (South Shields), Justin Madders (Ellesmere Port and Bromborough), Shabana Mahmood (Birmingham Ladywood), Seema Malhotra (Feltham and Heston), Rachael Maskell (York Central), Douglas McAllister (West Dunbartonshire), Martin McCluskey (Inverclyde and Renfrewshire West), Siobhain McDonagh (Mitcham and Morden), Andy McDonald (Middlesbrough and Thornaby East), Chris McDonald (Stockton North), Blair McDougall (East Renfrewshire), Lola McEvoy (Darlington), Alex McIntyre (Gloucester), Gordon McKee (Glasgow South), Catherine McKinnell (Newcastle upon Tyne North), Jim McMahon (Oldham West, Chadderton and Royton), Frank McNally (Coatbridge and Bellshill), Anneliese Midgley (Knowsley), Julie Minns (Carlisle), Abtisam Mohamed (Sheffield Central), Grahame Morris (Easington), Margaret Mullane (Dagenham and Rainham), Katrina Murray (Cumbernauld and Kirkintilloch), James Naish (Rushcliffe), Josh Newbury (Cannock Chase), Chi Onwurah (Newcastle upon Tyne Central and West), Abena Oppong-Asare (Erith and Thamesmead), Kate Osamor (Edmonton and Winchmore Hill), Taiwo Owatemi (Coventry North West), Darren Paffey (Southampton Itchen), Andrew Pakes (Peterborough), Matthew Patrick (Wirral West), Stephanie Peacock (Barnsley South), Bridget Phillipson (Houghton and Sunderland South), David Pinto-Duschinsky (Hendon), Richard Quigley (Isle of Wight West), Yasmin Qureshi (Bolton South and Walkden), Angela Rayner (Ashton-under-Lyne), Mike Reader (Northampton South), Jonathan Reynolds (Stalybridge and Hyde), Martin Rhodes (Glasgow North), Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Clapham and Brixton Hill), Marie Rimmer (St Helens South and Whiston), Matt Rodda (Reading Central), Sam Rushworth (Bishop Auckland), Michelle Scrogham (Barrow and Furness), Naz Shah (Bradford West), Michael Shanks (Rutherglen), David Smith (North Northumberland), Sarah Smith (Hyndburn), Kenneth Stevenson (Airdrie and Shotts), Wes Streeting (Ilford North), Alan Strickland (Newton Aycliffe and Spennymoor), Graham Stringer (Blackley and Middleton South), Lauren Sullivan (Gravesham), Kirsteen Sullivan (Bathgate and Linlithgow), Alison Taylor (Paisley and Renfrewshire North), Nick Thomas-Symonds (Torfaen), Stephen Timms (East Ham), Dan Tomlinson (Chipping Barnet), Jon Trickett (Normanton and Hemsworth), Laurence Turner (Birmingham Northfield), Derek Twigg (Widnes and Halewood), Liz Twist (Blaydon and Consett), Valerie Vaz (Walsall and Bloxwich), Imogen Walker (Hamilton and Clyde Valley), Melanie Ward (Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy), Paul Waugh (Rochdale), David Williams (Stoke-on-Trent North), Sean Woodcock (Banbury), Mohammad Yasin (Bedford).

92 Conservative MPs: Stuart Anderson (South Shropshire), Stuart Andrew (Daventry), Edward Argar (Melton and Syston), Gareth Bacon (Orpington), Kemi Badenoch (North West Essex), Steve Barclay (North East Cambridgeshire), Saqib Bhatti (Meriden and Solihull East), Bob Blackman (Harrow East), Sarah Bool (South Northamptonshire), Andrew Bowie (West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine), Karen Bradley (Staffordshire Moorlands), Suella Braverman (Fareham and Waterlooville), Alex Burghart (Brentwood and Ongar), Christopher Chope (Christchurch), James Cleverly (Braintree), Lewis Cocking (Broxbourne), John Cooper (Dumfries and Galloway), Alberto Costa (South Leicestershire), Claire Coutinho (East Surrey), Geoffrey Cox (Torridge and Tavistock), Harriet Cross (Gordon and Buchan), Gareth Davies (Grantham and Bourne), Mims Davies (East Grinstead and Uckfield), Iain Duncan Smith (Chingford and Woodford Green), Peter Fortune (Bromley and Biggin Hill), Mark Francois (Rayleigh and Wickford), Louie French (Old Bexley and Sidcup), Richard Fuller (North Bedfordshire), Roger Gale (Herne Bay and Sandwich), John Glen (Salisbury), Helen Grant (Maidstone and Malling), Andrew Griffith (Arundel and South Downs), Alison Griffiths (Bognor Regis and Littlehampton), Rebecca Harris (Castle Point), John Hayes (South Holland and The Deepings), Damian Hinds (East Hampshire), Simon Hoare (North Dorset), Richard Holden (Basildon and Billericay), Paul Holmes (Hamble Valley), Nigel Huddleston (Droitwich and Evesham), Neil Hudson (Epping Forest), Bernard Jenkin (Harwich and North Essex), Robert Jenrick (Newark), Caroline Johnson (Sleaford and North Hykeham), Lincoln Jopp (Spelthorne), Danny Kruger (East Wiltshire), Katie Lam (Weald of Kent), John Lamont (Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk), Edward Leigh (Gainsborough), Julian Lewis (New Forest East), Julia Lopez (Hornchurch and Upminster), Alan Mak (Havant), Jerome Mayhew (Broadland and Fakenham), Esther McVey (Tatton), Gagan Mohindra (South West Hertfordshire), Robbie Moore (Keighley and Ilkley), Joy Morrissey (Beaconsfield), Wendy Morton (Aldridge-Brownhills), Kieran Mullan (Bexhill and Battle), David Mundell (Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale), Andrew Murrison (South West Wiltshire), Jesse Norman (Hereford and South Herefordshire), Neil O’Brien (Harborough, Oadby and Wigston), Ben Obese-Jecty (Huntingdon), Priti Patel (Witham), Rebecca Paul (Reigate), Mark Pritchard (The Wrekin), Shivani Raja (Leicester East), Jack Rankin (Windsor), David Reed (Exmouth and Exeter East), Joe Robertson (Isle of Wight East), Andrew Rosindell (Romford), Alec Shelbrooke (Wetherby and Easingwold), David Simmonds (Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner), Greg Smith (Mid Buckinghamshire), Rebecca Smith (South West Devon), Julian Smith (Skipton and Ripon), Ben Spencer (Runnymede and Weybridge), Patrick Spencer (Central Suffolk and North Ipswich), Gregory Stafford (Farnham and Bordon), Blake Stephenson (Mid Bedfordshire), Graham Stuart (Beverley and Holderness), Desmond Swayne (New Forest West), Bradley Thomas (Bromsgrove), Nick Timothy (West Suffolk), Tom Tugendhat (Tonbridge), Martin Vickers (Brigg and Immingham), Matt Vickers (Stockton West), Helen Whately (Faversham and Mid Kent), John Whittingdale (Maldon), Gavin Williamson (Stone, Great Wyrley and Penkridge), Jeremy Wright (Kenilworth and Southam).

11 Liberal Democrat MPs: Gideon Amos (Taunton and Wellington), Ed Davey (Kingston and Surbiton), Tim Farron (Westmorland and Lonsdale), Monica Harding (Esher and Walton), Paul Kohler (Wimbledon), Angus MacDonald (Inverness, Skye and West Ross-shire), Calum Miller (Bicester and Woodstock), Tom Morrison (Cheadle), Sarah Olney (Richmond Park), Jamie Stone (Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross), Munira Wilson (Twickenham).

Five Democratic Unionist Party MPs: Gregory Campbell (East Londonderry), Carla Lockhart (Upper Bann), Gavin Robinson (Belfast East), Jim Shannon (Strangford), Sammy Wilson (East Antrim).

One Plaid Cymru MP: Ann Davies (Caerfyrddin).

Two Reform UK MPs: Nigel Farage (Clacton), James McMurdock (South Basildon and East Thurrock).

One Alliance MP: Sorcha Eastwood (Lagan Valley).

One Ulster Unionist Party MP: Robin Swann (South Antrim).

One Traditional Unionist Voice MP: Jim Allister (North Antrim).

14 Independent MPs: Shockat Adam (Leicester South), Mike Amesbury (Runcorn and Helsby), Apsana Begum (Poplar and Limehouse), Richard Burgon (Leeds East), Ian Byrne (Liverpool West Derby), Jeremy Corbyn (Islington North), Rosie Duffield (Canterbury), Alex Easton (North Down), Imran Hussain (Bradford East), Adnan Hussain (Blackburn), Ayoub Khan (Birmingham Perry Barr), Rebecca Long Bailey (Salford), Iqbal Mohamed (Dewsbury and Batley), Zarah Sultana (Coventry South).

Tellers for the noes were Conservative MP Harriett Baldwin (West Worcestershire) and Labour’s Florence Eshalomi (Vauxhall and Camberwell Green).

No vote was recorded for several MPs. This does not automatically equate to an abstention as they may have received permission to miss a vote or had other reasons for missing it.

The following MPs were no vote recorded:

18 Labour MPs: Debbie Abrahams (Oldham East and Saddleworth), Douglas Alexander (Lothian East), Chris Bryant (Rhondda and Ogmore), Dan Carden (Liverpool Walton), Al Carns (Birmingham Selly Oak), Josh Fenton-Glynn (Calder Valley), Andrew Gwynne (Gorton and Denton), Carolyn Harris (Neath and Swansea East), Afzal Khan (Manchester Rusholme), Peter Lamb (Crawley), Navendu Mishra (Stockport), Ian Murray (Edinburgh South), Ellie Reeves (Lewisham West and East Dulwich), Cat Smith (Lancaster and Wyre), Nick Smith (Blaenau Gwent and Rhymney), Alex Sobel (Leeds Central and Headingley), Gareth Thomas (Harrow West), Jessica Toale (Bournemouth West).

Three Conservative MPs: Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (North Cotswolds), Charlie Dewhirst (Bridlington and The Wolds), Mike Wood (Kingswinford and South Staffordshire).

Nine Scottish National Party MPs: Kirsty Blackman (Aberdeen North), Dave Doogan (Angus and Perthshire Glens), Stephen Flynn (Aberdeen South), Stephen Gethins (Arbroath and Broughty Ferry), Chris Law (Dundee Central), Graham Leadbitter (Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey), Seamus Logan (Aberdeenshire North and Moray East), Brendan O’Hara (Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber), Pete Wishart (Perth and Kinross-shire).

One Social Democratic and Labour Party MP: Claire Hanna (Belfast South and Mid Down).

