Luke James, Brussels

Language rights are on the ballot paper in the snap general election being held in Spain on Sunday and the decision made by voters could even have consequences for Welsh.

Socialist Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, has promised to continue a campaign to make Catalan, Basque and Galician official languages of the EU if he remains in office.

His right-wing rivals, the conservative Popular Party (PP) and far-right Vox, not only want to end that campaign, but also plan to ban the use of the three languages in the Spanish parliament and roll back their use in schools.

The 39 million eligible voters have been presented with an equally stark choice when it comes to economic and social issues in a campaign which Politico said has revived “civil war ghosts.”

Most polls put the PP in first place and predict they could form a majority with Vox, whose leader says the current left-wing government is the “worst in 80 years”, a period which includes Franco’s fascist dictatorship.

But the right’s advantage has narrowed and the largest survey, of 45,000 voters carried out by Spain’s public research centre, put Sanchez’s socialists well ahead, although short of a majority.

Such a result would once again leave Sanchez in need of support from pro-independence and regionalist parties, as has been the case since the 2023 elections.

That has led to Madrid making major concessions to Catalonia, the Basque Country and Galicia, including on language rights.

Politicians from those countries can now use their native languages in the Spanish Congress, and the Spanish government has launched a concerted diplomatic effort in Brussels to have Catalan, Basque and Galician recognised as official EU languages.

Costs

Despite the Spanish government promising to cover all the costs, the move has so far been blocked by other EU member states whose governments also cite concerns over legality, precedent for other languages, or just say it is not a priority.

The PP has reportedly lobbied its sister parties in the centre-right European People’s Party, currently Europe’s most influential political family, to oppose the change.

The Spanish government has responded by raising the stakes, threatening to veto any enlargement of the EU until the three languages are given official status.

The Socialist party’s manifesto recommits to securing official status and, if Sanchez is re-elected, the campaign could open the way for Welsh to become an official language if the UK rejoins the EU.

Professor Elin Haf Gruffydd Jones, the president of the European Language Equality Network, told Nation.Cymru: “Some states were concerned this would be opening a pandora’s box possibly for a lot of other languages.

“In fact there are very few other contenders because the languages have to be official in the territory where they are spoken so that rules a lot of other languages. That would rule out Breton for example.

“But I think Welsh would have been a very serious contender were it not for Brexit.”

Prior to Brexit, Welsh was awarded ‘co-official’ status, which meant it could be used in some limited circumstances.

In 2008, Wales’ Culture Minister Alun Ffred Jones spoke Welsh at the Council of Ministers. Welsh MEPs were subsequently allowed to use the language in the European Parliament but their words were not translated.

Apart from giving elected representatives and citizens the right to interact with EU institutions in their chosen language, campaigners say official status will mean their languages are used in the labelling of essential goods like food and medicines, and are included in digital projects which ensure they are compatible with artificial intelligence and other technology.

The future of the language is not the only issue of interest to Wales that will be influenced by Sunday’s election.

Sanchez’s government is also leading the charge to defend European Cohesion funding, which Wales’ poorest areas benefited from before Brexit, amid efforts by ‘frugal’ member states like Germany, the Netherlands and the Nordic countries to make substantial cuts.

Cohesion funding

If the UK rejoins the EU, there may be a smaller pot of money available to areas like Wales. Cohesion funding could be cut by almost 50 billion Euro under current proposals for the next EU budget, the president of the European Parliament warned this week.

More broadly, Spain is one of only three member states with a social democratic government in the EU 27 and a victory for the PP and Vox on Sunday would put Europe on a firmly right-wing course, even before April’s French Presidential election which Marine Le Pen is favourite to win.

However, Sanchez’s strong performance in the final TV election debate on Thursday has given what Catalan newspaper Diara Ara called a “comeback spirit” to his campaign.

Progressive voters are rallying around his Socialist party to the detriment of the left-wing Broad Front, which is expected to win just 10 seats, whereas Sumar, which forms part of the coalition, won 31 seats in the last election.

Gains

But left-wing pro-independence parties are set for gains in Catalonia, the Basque Country and Galicia, which could give them significant influence over a minority socialist government.

Polls say the Republican Left of Catalonia, running together with Podemos, could go from seven to as many as 17 seats, while in the Basque Country, Bildu could go from six to up to 14 seats, and the Galician National Bloc could go from one up to as many as six seats.

That comes largely at the expense of centre-right nationalist parties like Together for Catalunya, the party of former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont, which triggered the election by voting down two housing bills tabled after the high-profile eviction of pensioner Maricarmen Abascal, who died two weeks later, because she was unable to meet a 400% increase in rent.

Junts could fall from seven to four seats, according to the polls. Although Puigdemont has finally been cleared to return to Catalonia after almost a decade in exile, he has announced he will not do so until two weeks after the election.