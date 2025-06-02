‘HS2 all over again’: Oxford – Cambridge rail project classed as ‘England and Wales’

Emily Price

A multi-billion pound rail project between Oxford and Cambridge will be classed as an England and Wales scheme, the UK Government has confirmed.

This means that despite East West Rail being entirely in England, Wales will not receive Barnett consequentials from the project.

The designation was uncovered in response to questions put forward by Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe MP, David Chadwick.

The Liberal Democrat MP asked the Secretary of State for Transport, Heidi Alexander whether the £6.6 billion project – which will launch later this year – will be marked as an England and Wales scheme.

The rail link between Oxford, Milton Keynes, Bedford and Cambridge is set to be one of Britain’s largest transport projects.

It will provide easier and faster connectivity across the region, opening up better access to jobs and education opportunities, as well as regenerating town centres and supporting tens of thousands of new homes.

Upgrade

The proposals include an upgrade between Oxford and Bicester, the reintroduction of a section of railway between Bicester and Bletchley, line refurbishment between Bletchley and Bedford and brand new railway infrastructure between Bedford and Cambridge.

In a written response to Chadwick, the UK Government said: “East West Rail is set to cover the route from Oxford to Cambridge and is therefore part of the Rail network enhancements pipeline (RNEP) portfolio which covers funding for projects in England and Wales.

“The RNEP portfolio can be distributed to any scheme across England and Wales.”

The Welsh Liberal Democrats have branded the decision as “yet another example of Labour short-changing Wales on vital infrastructure funding.”

Funding

The party says that were Wales to be treated like Scotland, it could have received around £360 million in consequential funding to spend on transport projects in Wales.

It comes following the UK Government’s controversial handling of HS2 funding, where the £100 billion high-speed rail link was classified as an “England and Wales” scheme despite none of the track crossing the Welsh border.

The classification meant no consequential cash was released to Wales by the Treasury using the barnett formula.

This is usually determined based on whether the UK Government increases or decreases funding for departments that cover devolved areas.

In contrast, Scotland and Northern Ireland both received full funding uplifts.

Cash

The cash amount thought to be owed to Wales from HS2 spending has changed drastically over the last two years with Welsh Government estimates of billions dropping to millions – a fluctuation that has appeared to correlate with a new Labour government coming to power.

Independent experts, including the Senedd’s Finance Committee and academics at Cardiff University say Wales lost out on over £4 billion as a result of HS2 alone.

Until the General Election, Labour had publicly backed Wales receiving the HS2 money it should have been paid if the project had been correctly classified.

But since Labour’s election victory, Welsh Secretary Jo Stevens has repeatedly told MPs that she is fighting for fairer rail funding and to wait for a spending review.

First Minister Eluned Morgan says she will continue to “make the case” for HS2 to be reclassified as an England only scheme and for Wales to receive the cash it is owed for rail investment.

Scandals

The Liberal Democrats say rail should be fully devolved to Wales to ensure these “funding scandals” do not continue to happen.

David Chadwick said: “This is HS2 all over again. Wales is being denied hundreds of millions in funding that could transform our own rail network, all because Labour insists on cooking the books and pretending these projects benefit Wales when they clearly do not.

“East-West Rail is between Oxford and Cambridge. Not a single centimetre of track will be laid in Wales.

“Yet Labour expects people across Wales to believe the ridiculous idea that this project will benefit them, and they are justified in not giving Wales the money it needs to improve our own public transport systems.

“It’s a disgrace, and it shows there has been no meaningful change since in the way Wales is treated since Labour took power compared to the Conservatives.

“All we want is Wales to be treated fairly, to receive the same treatment as Scotland and Northern Ireland.

“The Welsh Liberal Democrats won’t stop demanding our fair share on behalf of the communities we represent.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

