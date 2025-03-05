HS2 will ‘prove its worth’, boss Mark Wild says

HS2 will “prove its worth”, the boss of the company building the high-speed railway has claimed.

Mark Wild, chief executive of HS2, said the project has “great value, intrinsic value”.

He made the comments days after an influential group of MPs described HS2 as an example of “how not to run a major project”.

The Commons Public Accounts Committee warned last week that the cost of building the railway between London and the West Midlands “might be close to £80 billion”.

At an event on Tuesday to launch a study highlighting how the project has sparked economic growth in west London, Mr Wild said: “HS2 will prove its worth”.