HSBC hit by outage as users complain of being unable to log on

HSBC has been hit by a service outage, with users reporting being unable to log in to their accounts on the bank’s website or app.

The bank apologised to customers in a post to social media.

In a statement to X, HSBC said: “We’re really sorry that some services are currently unavailable in online and mobile banking.

“We understand this is frustrating, and our teams are investigating the issue.

The bank’s website says no planned maintenance is currently taking place to its digital services, but many have messaged the firm on social media complaining of log-in issues.

Downdetector

Service status monitoring website Downdetector began receiving reports of issues with HSBC services at around 3.20pm on Tuesday afternoon, with the number of reports quickly rising to more than 1,700.

The apparent outage is the latest to hit major banks in recent weeks, with Barclays, Lloyds and Halifax all recently also suffering outages, with Barclays services knocked offline for around two days because of the incident.

On Monday, a group of MPs asked the bosses of nine banks to reveal the scale of recent IT failures and compensation payouts, after an outage led to days of disruption for Barclays customers earlier this month.

The Treasury Committee, a cross-party group formed of 11 members, said it had written to banks including Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds and Nationwide.

Addressing the UK chief executives, it asked them to outline the total amount of time that services have been unavailable due to IT failures in the past two years, and the number of customers affected.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

