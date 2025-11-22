Huge affordable housing development approved despite flooding concerns

Alec Doyle Local Democracy Reporter

Fears around flooding and creating ‘ghettos’ for lower income families have been dismissed as a 130-home development was given the go-ahead.

The development of 100% affordable homes in Croes Atti, Flint – 90% social housing and 10% low-cost ownership – will be built next to the the new Ysgol Croes Atti Welsh medium primary school and the Croes Atti estate – which borders Oakenholt – by Anwyl Homes.

It sits outside the LDP settlement agreement but is a valid application due to it being 100% social or affordable – meaning it addresses an urgent need for low-cost housing in Flint.

Speaking to Flintshire County Council’s Planning Committee on behalf of nearby residents, Paul Byron highlighted the concerns of those living near the proposed development.

“This will occupy elevated farmland that Natural Resources Wales’ flood map says are high risk,” he said. “There have been multiple flood events in the area.

“Urbanisation has made it worse. More hard surfaces will mean more water run off to streets that can’t cope. Off-site consequences matter. There is no viable mitigation.”

The most recent flooding in January, the area saw residents on nearby Ffordd Dewi – which is at a lower level than the proposed site – have to put out sandbags to protect their properties and the fire service spent 24 hours pumping water out of homes and away from the area.

According to NRW’s response to the latest planning application, its data shows there is ‘little or no risk of flooding from flooding from rivers or the sea, with an annual probability of flooding of less than 0.1% (1 in 1000 years)’.

“The Flood Maps for Planning which are used to illustrate Flood Zones show that to the West of the site near to Pentre Brook there are Flood Zones 2 and 3. However, there is no Highly Vulnerable development (i.e. housing) within these areas.”

Mr Byron also raised issues around healthcare pprovision and traffic density.

“This application introduces an estimated 25 additonal vehicles onto an ill-thought out road near a new primary school,” he said. “Health services are overstretched. A GP surgery in an earlier plan was never delivered.”

Opposition from reisdents gained support from some members of the committee, with Cllr Mike Peers saying he feared the plan would create an area ‘stigmatised’ as a low-income neighbourhood.

“I went on the site visit – I think if we were developing Croes Atti now and we tagged 130 houses onto the estate we wouldn’t support it because we want them ‘pepperpotted’ throughout the development,” he said.

“We had a development a couple of meetings ago where we felt like it was a ghetto and it was refused. I think if there are alternative brownfield sites available we should look at those.

“I understand the exemptions this is brought under, but this is three kilometres from the town centre and I find is unacceptable.”

Local member Cllr Mel Buckley – also speaking on behalf of residents – highlighted a number of potential alternative sites in Flint that could have been considered to address the affordable housing need.

“I recognise the urgent need for more affordable and social housing across Flint and the wider county,” she said.

“This land is not well connected to Flint’s infrastructure. It lies away from established bus routes, road networks, shops and community facilities which are vital for new residents to be properly supported.

“This also forms part of a wider move towards building larger estates on the outskirts of our communities. From my conversations with residents and what we know about sustainable development, I firmly believe that smaller pockets of social housing, sensitively placed within the existing town, would serve people far better.”

Cllr Buckley submitted four brownfield sites that she felt could have been considered as alternatives to Croes Atti. Two of those were earmarked for other projects.

Chief Officer for Planning David Fitzsimon told the committee that developments of this kind – which sought to address affordable housing need on land not allocated within the Local Development Plan – would always be 100% affordable or social housing because they had to be to be deemed a valid application.

Despite strong opposition the application was passed.

Afterwards Anwyl revealed that Wales and West will be it’s social housing partner in the project under its new ‘Anwyl Partner Projects ‘ arm. Construction will begin in spring 2026.

“Achieving planning consent in Oakenholt marks a milestone for Partner Projects and is our first development to proceed under our new business model,” said Mathew Anwyl, chief operating officer at Anwyl Homes.

“By identifying and promoting sites specifically for affordable housing, and by involving our partners early, we can ensure delivery certainty, quality design and long-term community benefits.

“We’re proud to be starting this journey with Wales and West Housing Association and to be building on our long history in Flintshire with a scheme that directly responds to local housing need.”