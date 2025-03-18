Huge anti-Musk message raked into Welsh beach

A disgruntled Tesla driver has raked a huge anti-Elon musk message into the sand on a Welsh beach alongside an outline of the tech billionaire giving a “Nazi salute”.

The message, “DON’T BUY A TESLA” was created on Black Rock sands near Porthmadog in north Wales.

It was revealed in a video posted online by the political campaign group, Led by Donkeys, on Tuesday morning (Marsh 18).

The video features Tesla owner Prama as she carved out the 250m x 150m message using a large harrow attached to the back of her vehicle.

The American electric car manufacturer is owned by billionaire Musk.

Obsessed

The controversial figure was appointed a senior advisor to the President of the United States shortly after Donald Trump’s re-election.

In the Led by Donkey’s video, Prama said she is selling her Tesla after six years in response to “Musk’s embrace of the global far-right”.

Prama said: “We used to joke that Elon Musk was like a real-life Iron Man, but then there’s so many things that have happened.

“He’s gone into becoming someone who is obsessed by power, and that’s really changed my view on him.

“When he started getting onto the tickets of the extreme far-right, that’s when I started thinking, ‘I’m not really sure I should be driving a Tesla’.”

Salute

Musk’s one-armed salute during a post-election Donald Trump rally caused angry reactions across Europe earlier this year.

Prama added: “The pinnacle was the Nazi salute that has, of course, become very infamous now, but at that point there was no turning back.

“My message to anyone who is thinking of buying a Tesla: Don’t. Don’t put your money towards this extremism and division of society. Please don’t buy a Tesla.”

The protest comes after Tesla owners began adding anti-Musk stickers to their cars after regretting the purchase made in the years before Musk began heading the US Government’s Department of Government Efficiency.

Last week, two Just Stop Oil protesters also targeted a Tesla robot in London by pouring orange paint all over it.

