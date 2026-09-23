Huge drop in anti-social behaviour complaints after council initiative

Twm Owen, Local Democracy Reporter

Complaints about anti-social behaviour in a Welsh town fell by 70% following a council youth outreach initiative, university researchers found.

Youth workers took to the streets in Caldicot to speak directly with teenagers after the town suffered a spate of anti-social behaviour from 2022 onwards.

However a local councillor has warned anti-social behaviour remains an ongoing concern for residents in the town.

Dispersal orders, giving police powers to powers to move people on from an area if they are involved in anti-social behaviour or officers believe their actions may lead to anti-social behaviour, were put in place in September 2022 with complaints having continued into 2023.

This month Gwent Police said it had carried out preventative patrols in areas of Caldicot and Chepstow identified as hot spots for anti-social behaviour.

Funding for two schemes to address anti-social behaviour, and provide activities at Caldicot Leisure Centre, was put in place by Gwent Police and the Home Office over a three year period.

Josh Klein, Monmouthshire County Council’s youth service manager, said as part of those programmes the youth service undertook outreach work to speak directly with young people.

He said: “Bath Spa University assessed it for the Home Office who found a huge impact was made in reducing anti-social behaviour. Anti-social behaviour calls dropped by 70 per cent and they found it produced real success.”

Councillor Jackie Strong, who represents the town’s Cross ward, asked if Mr Klein could share the research with councillors as she said: “We’ve got a bit of a spike (in anti-social behaviour) going in Caldicot at the moment.”

The Labour councillor also said it should be recognised work by the youth service isn’t just what takes place at the youth centre on the junction of Church Road and Chepstow Road.

“People see The Zone building and think not many are going to that but you collaborate with others and work way beyond that,” said Cllr Strong.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.