Huge interest in the major Titanic exhibition coming to Wales

An acclaimed Titanic exhibition is coming to Wales for the first time ever and since it was announced, there has been huge interest.

Titanic Exhibition Wales will be staged at the ICC in Newport from 19th February to 2nd March 2025.

The organisers of the exhibition White Star Heritage say they aim to be bring the Titanic to life through a collection of artefacts, interactive experiences and informative displays.

The exhibition will trace the Titanic’s journey from the Harland and Wolff Shipyard in Belfast, through its fateful voyage and sinking, to its rediscovery at the bottom of the Atlantic and the legacy it leaves today.

Using footage of the wreckage, along with real objects and a carefully curated selection of artefacts recovered from the seabed, the exhibition aims to offer a rare chance to discover about the crew, engineers and passengers that set sail on the ship that was known as the ‘unsinkable’. Also on display will be artefacts from the Titanic’s sister ship, the Olympic.

Visitors will be able to see items and read stories about first, second and third class passengers from both ships, as well as discovering items such as silverware and chinaware, a photographic collection from on-board passenger and survivor, Father Browne, plus many more of the Titanic’s interior and exterior artefacts that have been recovered from the wreckage site.

Visitors will also be able to explore Wales’ connection to the Titanic.

In addition, on display will be props from the 1997 epic Hollywood blockbuster film including a life jacket, one of the Heart of the Ocean necklaces, Captain Smith’s teacup and saucer, plus moulding from the grand staircase set.

New to the exhibition in Wales will be interactive exhibits, bringing the story to life through music, narration and visual effects.

Titanic Exhibition Wales

ICC, Newport

19th February – 2nd March 2025

Ticket prices:

0-5 years old – free

6-14 years old – £9.99

15 years and up – £21.99

Group ticket (4x 15 years and up): £78.99

The exhibition is open from 10am, Monday-Sunday in half hour bookable slots, with last entry at 4.30pm.

To find out more and to book tickets click HERE

