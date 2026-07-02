Huge new dental practice with more than 30 dentists opens in Wales

Nation.Cymru staff

One of the largest dental practices in Wales with 19 state-of-the-art surgeries and a team of more than 30+ dentists has officially opened.

One of the biggest investments in dental care in Cardiff has officially opened its doors, with MyDentist Cardiff unveiling a brand-new £2.3 million practice at City Link Retail Park – designed to make it easier for patients to access appointments when they need them.

The practice offers a full range of treatments across NHS and private dentistry, including routine check-ups, hygiene appointments and cosmetic treatments such as teeth whitening, Invisalign-style teeth straightening, dental implants and the mydentist Smile Makeover.

The practice is also welcoming new private patients through myoptions, mydentist’s affordable private dental service. New patient check-ups start from £79, while limited places are also available on the mydentist dental plan, which includes guaranteed check-ups and hygiene appointments from £10.50 per month.

The new practice is now fully open, with patient appointments already underway at its new home.

A spokesperson for mydentist said: “We are proud to introduce our newly merged and relocated practice, bringing together our former locations at mydentist Quay Street, Splott Road, and Llanrumney into a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility equipped with the latest dental technology.

“Our practice features 19 surgeries, including 9 on the ground floor, all designed with wheelchair and disabled access to ensure comfort and accessibility for all patients. Free parking is available on-site, and the practice is well-served by local bus routes with stops conveniently located near the retail park. Cardiff Train Station is just 2.3 miles away, making us easily accessible from across the city.

“We offer a full range of NHS and private dental treatments, including our myoptions affordable private offering. Private services available at the practice include, dental implants, teeth whitening, Invisalign, ClearCorrect, composite bonding, facial aesthetics and hygiene appointments.

“If you’d like to learn more about our team of dental professionals, visit the ‘Meet the Team’ section of our practice profile. Here you can learn more about our clinicians, their qualifications and their backgrounds.

“We welcome all patients to our practice and ensure all individuals are treated with the utmost care and attention from our highly skilled staff. We look forward to seeing you soon.”

Find out more HERE