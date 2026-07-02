Huge solar farm ‘would destroy rural area’

Martin Shipton

Plans for a huge solar farm in the middle of two villages on the outskirts of Llanelli would “destroy the rural environment, established walks and the health and wellbeing of hundreds of people,” according to a leading councillor.

Bynea’s Brynteg Wellbeing Centre for Additional Learning Needs people of all ages – and an animal rescue centre – would be forced to close, says Cllr Deryk Cundy, who leads the opposition Labour group on Carmarthenshire County Council.

A proposed construction compound measuring six acres – roughly the size of 3.3 rugby pitches – would be sited just 120 metres away from the popular Brynteg Farm.

It would house cabins for workers, parking for construction vehicles and a safe environment for large amounts of scaffolding, about 10,000 tonnes of aggregate, to create 75,000 solar panels, during a construction period of a year or more.

Cllr Cundy said: “The Wellbeing Centre would have to close immediately due to the dust hazard and the noise levels from both constant and intermediate shocks.

“To lose this irreplaceable centre of calm and tranquility will place severe stress on respite centres and schools throughout Carmarthenshire.

“The visual impact of 120 acres turning from green rolling countryside of hills and valleys into black glass for 40 years, that cannot be screened because of the undulating landscape, can only be imagined but it will be detrimental to many living here, including people who are known to have neurodivergent issues.”

Brynteg Farm and Wellbeing Sanctuary relies on the maintenance of a calm, therapeutic environment, which is a lifeline for vulnerable visitors with complex needs.

Owner Zara John fears its future is in doubt due to the solar development plans on their doorstep.

She said the business provides specialist help for children with Additional Learning Needs who regularly visit.

“With all the chaos in the background the children won’t be able to concentrate,” she said. “The children will be afraid of noise.

“Without the riding school I won’t be able to teach the children how to care for animals properly.

“They won’t be able to learn to ride. It would close us down.

Zara is calling for a compromise to enable the solar farm to be built further away from the Sanctuary to ensure she can continue to offer specialist ALN provision in Bynea.

“It’s built into these children’s individual development plans for a reason. They can’t be in school all day. This is their escape. This is their sanctuary. Are we going to take all that away for a solar farm that could be moved to somewhere else or negotiated to certain fields?”

Second home

One regular teenage visitor, Dexter Howell, describes the sanctuary as a second home offering him more than just a chance to pet animals.’

He said: “This is the place that stops me being antisocial and start talking to people. So I would hate this place to close down.”

His mum, Carrie, said: “Phil and Zara both haven’t only given him an education – they have really changed his life.”

Windel Energy, the company wanting to develop the solar farm, is based on Tyneside. We sought a response from Windel but have not received one.

A statement on Windel’s website says: “Carmarthenshire County Council’s Net Zero Carbon Plan emphasises the importance of transitioning to low-carbon energy sources, including solar.

It outlines strategies to reduce carbon emissions and sets out the steps the Council is taking towards ‘becoming a net zero carbon local authority by 2030’. Our proposal, through the provision of locally generated solar energy, therefore directly aligns with the ambitious green agenda of Carmarthenshire County Council.”