Human rights ‘worsened’ in UK over the past year, says US

A Trump administration report has accused the UK of backsliding on human rights over the past year, citing increased antisemitic violence and growing restrictions on free speech.

The annual US State Department assessment, which analyses human rights conditions worldwide, flagged what it described as “serious restrictions” on freedom of expression in the UK.

“The government sometimes took credible steps to identify and punish officials who committed human rights abuses, but prosecution and punishment for such abuses was inconsistent,” the report read.

The report specifically said laws limiting speech around abortion clinics, pointing to “safe access zones” curbed expression, including silent protests and prayer.

“These restrictions on freedom of speech could include prohibitions on efforts to influence others when inside a restricted area, even through prayer or silent protests,” the report read.

Free speech

In the wake of the 2024 Southport attack, the report said government officials “repeatedly intervened to chill speech”.

Criticism over the handling of free speech was also directed at the governments of Germany and France.

A UK government spokesperson told the BBC: “Free speech is vital for democracy around the world, including here in the UK and we are proud to uphold freedoms whilst keeping our citizens safe.”

Sentiments echoed those previously made by vice president JD Vance.

In February, Mr Vance criticised the UK over a legal case in which a former serviceman who silently prayed outside an abortion clinic was convicted of breaching the safe zone around the centre.

In a wider attack on what he suggested is a shift away from democratic values across Europe, Mr Vance claimed the “basic liberties of religious Britons, in particular” are under threat.

He referred to the conviction of Adam Smith-Connor, 51, who had denied doing so but was found guilty last year of failing to comply with a public space protection order at the centre in Bournemouth in November 2022.

“Very dear friends”

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Mr Vance said that the US’ “very dear friends the United Kingdom” appeared to have seen a “backslide in conscience rights”.

“A little over two years ago, the British government charged Adam Smith-Connor, a 51-year-old physiotherapist and an Army veteran, with the heinous crime of standing 50 metres from an abortion clinic and silently praying for three minutes, not obstructing anyone, not interacting with anyone, just silently praying on his own,” he said.

The report also said the Government “effectively” enforced laws around freedom of association and the rights of workers.

The UK Government has been contacted for comment.

