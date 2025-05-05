Human waste and booze-fuelled jet-skiers raised in beach cafe’s licence bid

Dale Spridgeon – Local democracy reporter

Beachgoers are leaving “human waste” in gardens and jet-skiers were “splashing about under the influence of alcohol”, claim locals opposed to a beachside café being granted a licence to serve alcohol.

The allegations were made at a Cyngor Gwynedd central licensing sub-committee meeting after the owners of Mickey’s Beach Café, the Boatyard and Shipway, Bwlchtocyn, Aberosch, submitted a bid to sell alcohol on and off premises at the site near Machroes Beach.

The application, which was approved, prompted objections from the public and Llanengan Community Council.

‘Haste’

Addressing the meeting, the owner of a property near the café, Jeremy Beddows said: “The public toilets are a couple of 100m from the café. A lot of people in their excitement and haste are not making that ‘long’ journey.

“A strip of land where there are bins is also regularly used as temporary toilets. “People are also coming off the path into our garden leaving human waste, it’s an area where young children visit,” he claimed.

Mr Beddows told the meeting he often picked up glass where people walked barefoot to the beach, and noted a “fabulous increase” of powered watercraft such as ribs, power boats and jet-skis.

He added: “In a melee, these people splash about in the water, sadly, the same operators of these vessels are having alcohol before going out to sea.”

He was also “concerned” about “inebriated people” drinking alcohol while sitting “with their feet dangling over a 200ft wall” – part of an old tin works, behind Mickey’s Beach Café.

Toilets

Another resident Peter Baines feared alcohol would “change the feel” of the area, from people “having coffee and cake to ordering bottles of Prosecco and beer,” he said.

“It could escalate into parties and loud music” he added, with a potential for increased disruption to a public car park due to increased deliveries.

The community council also described issues over beach drinking, stating “machinery such as speed boats/jet skis and alcohol do not go together”.

It had expressed “grave concern” over the lack of toilets, and how the sale of alcohol could “increase the popularity” of Traeth Machroes, resulting in more traffic on a narrow, winding road.

A lack of toilet facilities was also noted among public observations and an increase in waste could become “more of a problem” with more drinking.

Some had seen “an increase in rats” and there were concerns over broken glass and plastic.

The beach by the café was described as “very popular with families.”

Water

Legal representative for the applicant Lisa Gilligan said the café was not aiming to be a “drinking destination” and they were not asking for loud music.

She described the “successful use” of temporary event notices to sell alcohol to “test the water” noting there were “no objections” from the police or environmental health.

She confirmed the venue had a toilet, commercial waste operation and they did not propose to use glass. It was also pointed out they had not been the operator in previous years.

“We seek to work hard with the local authority in terms of the hours,” she said, and they were happy to comply with a 5pm closure.

“We also want to work with Mr Beddows and Mr Baines,” she added, including discussions over access and bins.

After deliberating, the committee granted the owner’s permission to sell alcohol daily during the peak season – subject to conditions.

This meant it could serve alcohol until 5pm (on and off premises) Monday to Sunday.

A toilet on site was required, as well as a “Challenge 25 Policy”, fully trained staff selling alcohol, no loud music or glass, customers must respect local residents by leaving quietly and CCTV must be used at the premises.

