Humiliating defeats for Reform UK in Welsh council by-elections
Martin Shipton
Reform UK has suffered humiliating defeats in two council by-elections caused by the election of previous Reform councillors to the Senedd.
In both seats, Reform was pushed into third place.
The results reflect a recent dip in polling figures for Reform, likely to have been caused by a combination of factors, including concerns about extremist statements made by many of its politicians, chaos at councils in England that the party controls and continuing revelations about the £5m donation made to Nigel Farage by billionaire crypto currency businessman Christopher Harborne who lives in Thailand.
At Llangennech in Carmarthenshire, Plaid Cymru’s candidate Iwan Griffiths won with 483 votes (41.4%), ahead of Labour’s Jordan Sargent with 338 (28.9%) and Reform’s Gavin Rashbrook 283 (24.2). Conservative candidate Craig Griffiths got 38 votes (3.3%), Independent Sean Hogan 11 (0.9%), the Green Party’s Michael Willis 8 (0.7%) and the Liberal Democrats’ Justin Griffiths 7 (0.6%).
In the last full Carmarthenshire County Council elections in 2022, Labour won both seats in the two-seat ward.
Following the death of Labour councillor Gary Jones, who was a well-known anti-fascist campaigner, Reform’s Carmelo Colasanto won a by-election in August 2025 to become his party’s second member of Carmarthenshire County Council. On May 7 this year, Mr Colasanto was elected to the Senedd to represent Sir Gaerfyrddin. As required by law, he resigned his seat on the council, causing the latest by-election.
Reform was also defeated in Merthyr Tydfil’s Dowlais and Pant ward, where Labour’s Dean Barrett became the new councillor after getting 356 votes (40.1%). Independent candidate Nick Meaney got 215 votes (24.2%),
Reform’s Terry Donegan got 160 (18.0%), Plaid Cymru’s James Cushen got 125 (14.1%), the Green Party’s Janeen Davies 20 (2.3%) and Conservative candidate Roxanne Richardson 11(1.2%).
The by-election was caused by the resignation of the previous councillor, David Hughes, who was elected last month as an MS in Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr. In 2022 Mr Hughes was elected as an Independent councillor, but defected to Reform in June 2025, being unveiled personally as a prestigious new recruit to the party by Nigel Farage at a rally in Port Talbot.
In Treorchy, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Plaid Cymru’s candidate Richard Clarke had a landslide victory with 1147 votes (70.8%). Reform’s Craig Ford, a former Welsh Conservative press officer who defected to Reform immediately before the by-election, came a distant second with 260 votes (16.0%), followed by Labour’s David Morris with 164 (10.1%), Conservative candidate Cerys Walker with 27 (1.7%) and the Green Party’s Daniel Buck with 23 (1.4%).
The by-election was caused by the election of previous Plaid councillor Sera Evans to the Senedd, where she represents Afan Ogwr Rhondda.
Plaid Cymru did, however, suffer a setback in a Denbighshire County Council by-election at Llanrhaeadr-yng-Nghinmeirch for the seat previously held by the party’s Elfed Williams, who resigned after winning election to the Senedd, where he represents Bangor Conwy Mon. The council by-election was won by Independent candidate Ian Evans with 283 votes (46.2%), ahead of Plaid Cymru’s Hefin Edwards on 242 (39.5%), Reform’s Nigel Deed on 47 (7.7%), Independent Cai Williams on 24 (3.9%) and the Conservatives’ Beryl Wynne on 17 (2.8%).
There was some consolation for Reform at a by-election in Denbighshire County Council’s Rhyl South ward, where it took a seat previously held by Labour. Reform’s Tony Thomas won with 44.3% of the vote, followed by Plaid Cymru’s Bleddyn Rhys on 23.9%, Labour’s Crispin Jones on 19.6%, the Conservatives’ Gloria Lambert on 10%, the Liberal Democrats’ Keith Kirwan on 1.5% and the Greens’ Desmond Rooney on 0.7%.
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There is hope then.
Just have to suffer the 34 farage minions for a few more years then.
Or until they commit a crime/their social media history comes back to haunt them/they decide it’s too much like hard work (delete where applicable).
For the majority of them, this will be ‘when’ rather than ‘if.
So it seems the bigoted bubble has burst for Reform in Wales. A party bankrolled by billionaires, with access to far-right TV stations like GB News and TalkTV, still could not win the Senedd election or retain vacated council seats. It only confirms that Reform will eventually go the way of the dodo, and that those extremists within will scamper back into the shadows whence they came.
Seems that way, just wish it had happened before 34 of them got elected to the Senedd where they will have a minimal contribution to improving things for the people of Wales. I still hold hope that some of them will help make improvements with their life experience in particular areas, but I’m not holding my breath.
Nige is their boss. They will do what he says unless they defect.
A little ray of sunshine to enjoy during this horrendous heat wave.
Well done Llangennech.
Huge thanks to all the voters in all areas who turned out to crush ‘HATE UK’ but the most pleasing part of these results was that in Treorci where Mr last minute switch, who thought it was clever to do so, got ABSOLUTELY MULLERED! Da iawn pobl Treorci.
Reform have picked Merthyr to be their main entry point into Cymru.
They aren’t a happy lot today.
Well done to the majority of people in Llangennech for coming to your senses, and what a stunning result in Treorci.
Excellent news, although they do seem to strangely enjoy being humiliated.
Sorry Putin, Wales isn’t for you.
And this is what we need to do EVERYWHERE in EVERY single election. The fash vote ALWAYS turns out for the local elections. ALWAYS. But we outnumber them EVERYWHERE. Though since most of US aren’t ideological zealots, sometimes we don’t bother for the smaller elections. that needs to change to defend out country from the far right. Even if in every other way you don’t care about politics, vote against the right. Then go back towatever makes you happiest. We have a proud history of standing up for ourselves and for the people. And it’s that time again. ¡No pasarán!… Read more »
Why would anyone vote for these perpetual losers when their own councillors are getting fed up and quitting?
https://www.lgcplus.com/politics/governance-and-structure/its-like-a-cult-why-some-councillors-quit-reform-24-06-2026/
Da iawn Llangennech. Mae ysbryd arwrol y Beasleys yn y tir o hyd. Llawer o bobl wrth-Gymraeg yn yr ardal gwaetha’r modd, yn Gymry plastig ac yn wladychwyr,
Whilst you can’t extrapolate confidently from tiny voter numbers in local by-elections to higher profile elections I do find a glimmer of hope in it not having gone well for Reform.